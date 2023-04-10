Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially a Baltimore Raven.

The wide receiver took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to announce that he is joining the flock.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the deal is for one year worth up to $18 million.

The 30-year-old will enter his ninth NFL season. He was originally selected in the first round (12th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Additionally, according to reports, Beckham met with the Ravens along with other teams in Phoenix two weeks ago.

He is coming off a lost 2022 season because of a torn ACL. He missed all of last season.

Ravens fans are reacting to the news of Beckham Jr. signing with the team.

The post Fans React To News Of Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With The Baltimore Ravens appeared first on 92 Q.

