Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) is home to 35 high schools, but one institution stands clearly above the rest: Eastern Technical High School. Not only does Eastern Tech hold the #1 ranking in Baltimore County, it also ranks #1 across the entire state of Maryland, according to US News.

The school, located in Baltimore, has earned its reputation by combining rigorous academics with strong career and technology programs. Eastern Tech’s students benefit from a wide array of Advanced Placement® (AP) courses and exams, with participation rates among the highest in the state. That commitment to academic rigor has translated into a remarkable college readiness score of 83.6, one of the strongest indicators of future success for graduates.

RELATED: Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools

The school also boasts a graduation rate of 95% or higher, ensuring that nearly every student who enters Eastern Tech walks across the stage prepared for life after high school. With an enrollment of about 1,276 students in grades 9-12, Eastern Tech offers both a challenging academic environment and a supportive community that helps students excel.

While other standout BCPS schools, including Western School of Technology (#2 in the county, #5 in Maryland) and George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology (#3 in the county, #24 in Maryland) — also achieve impressive statewide rankings, Eastern Tech’s consistent performance has cemented it as the flagship high school in Baltimore County.

For families in Baltimore County seeking a school that blends academic rigor, career preparation, and high achievement, Eastern Technical High School stands as the gold standard.

Keep scrolling for the full list.

Eastern Tech In Baltimore County Dominates Rankings As Maryland’s Top High School was originally published on 92q.com

1. Eastern Technical High School Source:Kidd Nation 2. Western School of Technology Source:Kidd Nation 3. George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology Source:Kidd Nation 4. Hereford High School Source:Kidd Nation 5. Dulaney High School Source:Kidd Nation 6. Towson High Law and Public Policy Source:Kidd Nation 7. Catonsville High School Source:Kidd Nation 8. Pikesville High School Source:Kidd Nation 9. Franklin High School Source:Kidd Nation 10. Loch Raven High School Source:Kidd Nation 11. Patapsco High and Center for Arts Source:Kidd Nation 12. Perry Hall High School Source:Kidd Nation 13. Randallstown High School Source:Kidd Nation 14. Sparrows Point High School Source:Kidd Nation 15. Kenwood High IB and Sports Science Source:Kidd Nation 16. New Town High School Source:Kidd Nation 17. Chesapeake High School Source:Kidd Nation 18. Milford Mill Academy Source:Kidd Nation 19. Overlea High School Source:Kidd Nation 20. Dundalk High School Source:Kidd Nation 21. Lansdowne High and Academy of Finance Source:Kidd Nation 22. Owings Mills High School Source:Kidd Nation 23. Parkville High and Center for Math/Science Source:Kidd Nation 24. Woodlawn High School Source:Kidd Nation 25. Battle Monument School Source:Kidd Nation 26. BCDC Educational Center Source:Kidd Nation 27. Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies Source:Kidd Nation 28. Home Assignments-Secondary Source:Kidd Nation 29. Maiden Choice School Source:Kidd Nation 30. Northeast Edlp at Parkville High School Source:Kidd Nation 31. Northwest Edlp at Milford Mill Academy Source:Kidd Nation 32. Ridge/Ruxton School Source:Kidd Nation 33. Rosedale Center Source:Kidd Nation 34. Sollers Point Technical High School Source:Kidd Nation 35. Southeast Edlp at Dundalk High School Source:Kidd Nation