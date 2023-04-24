“I Am Stunned”: Don Lemon Fired From CNN, Twitter Shocked

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

With the constantly changing landscape within media, a big change is coming to CNN.

Don Lemon, a mainstay at the network, has been fired from his job, and according to a recent post on his social media, he didn’t know the announcement was coming. He was dismayed when management didn’t directly inform him after being part of the company for nearly 20 years.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” he wrote.

In the end, he thanked his co-workers that helped his countless broadcasts over the years as he looks to find where he’ll land next.

“It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best,” he added.

CNN CEO Chris Licht also released a statement regarding Lemon being an integral part of the network but his time was up.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” said Licht in a statement. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Lemon was most recently a co-anchor on CNN This Morning, where he sat with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins for the past six months, after having his own show Don Lemon Tonight from 2014 until 2022.

Since the new early morning show, he’s been marred by controversy, like in February when he stated that Nikki Haley “isn’t in her prime” upon her presidential campaign announcement. Also, earlier this month, Variety published a report alleging a history of misogynistic behavior towards his colleagues like Soledad O’Brien, Kyra Phillips and Nancy Grace for over a decade.

“I Am Stunned”: Don Lemon Fired From CNN, Twitter Shocked was originally published on cassiuslife.com