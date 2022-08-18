Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Our very own DJ Quicksilva is now a part of the Wall of Fame at Ben’s Chili Bowl! He was honored for his 20+ years of service to the DC community by Ben’s Chili Bowl founder, Virginia Ali. His photo is now placed amongst Urban One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes, Donnie Simpson, Russ Parr, our forever president Barack Obama and many other celebrities/public figures who have made their presents at the historic DC establishment in Northwest DC.

Loved ones and DC leaders gathered together to give DJ Quicksilva his flowers on August 17, 2022. Checkout the photos and videos from this event below.

Congrats DJ Quicksilva from your Urban One Family!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE PHOTOS:

DJ Quicksilva Honored At Ben’s Chili Bowl [Photos] was originally published on kysdc.com