Happy Birthday, Diddy! Here are 10 Times He Dominated Men’s Fashion

Sean P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, Mr. Love Combs is a pioneer in the Hip Hop community. His work ethic is exemplified in the empires he’s build in both music and fashion. Simply put, he’s been inspiring us all since the early 90’s.
Diddy is responsible for some of the biggest musicians we’ve seen today. He’s contributed to the culture in a way that will reach generations to come. From Biggie Smalls to Danity Kane, he has put in the work that allowed each artists to shine bright.
When Diddy wasn’t dabbling in music, he launched the Sean John clothing line. The 90’s was the height of young, black designers dominating the fashion industry. During that time, brands like Sean John gave you a sense of social status. When Diddy wasn’t playing in fashion, he was launching monumental brands like Revolt TV and Ciroc.
Diddy’s resume is long and strong. This Scorpio is an all-around business man. His work ethic is impeccable and he is continuously changing the game for the culture. He may not be that successful in the love department, but when it comes to starting successful companies, discovering talented artists, and designing clothes, he’s got it locked.
Today the GOT turns 50! Half a century of greatness. In Honor of Sean P. Diddy Combs’ 50th birthday, we’re checking out 10 times he dominated men’s fashion.
1. SEAN COMBS AT THE UNVEILING OF BLOOMINGDALES’S FALL 2000 WINDOWS FEATURING SEAN JOHN, 2000Source:Getty
A black designer in the Hip Hop community with their brand sold in Bloomingdales was a huge deal in the 2000’s. Diddy posed in an all black Sean John velour suit at the unveiling of his window display at the luxury store.
2. SEAN COMBS AT THE TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL VANITY FAIR PARTY, 2005Source:Getty
Sean Combs was one of the first men to transition from baggy jeans to suits on the red carpet. He knew the importance of having a clean-cut image. Here he is at the 2005 Tribeca Film Festival Vanity Fair Party in a pinstripe suit.
3. SEAN COMBS AT THE VANITY FAIR AFTER SHOW PARTY, 2005Source:Getty
Sean Combs would always aim to turn heads at events. He attended Vanity Fair’s after show party in an all-white tuxedo.
4. SEAN COMBS AT THE BROADWAY OPENING OF “THE COLOR PURPLE”, 2005Source:Getty
Sean Combs went full on Dapper Diddy at the Broadway opening of “The Color Purple”. Did I mention Diddy had a stint on Broadway? He made his debut in the play “A Rasin in the Sun”.
5. SEAN COMBS AT THE VH1 FASHION AWARDS, 1998Source:Getty
Sean Combs attended the VH1 Fashion Awards decked out in all white.
6. SEAN COMBS AT THE MET GALA, 2010Source:Getty
Sean Combs attended the MET Museum’s Spring 2010 Gala with ever intention of shutting it down. This man can wear a suit!
7. SEAN COMBS AT THE MET GALA, 2018Source:Getty
Sean Combs is definitely not afraid to wear white. He looked so good at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination MET Gala Party.
8. SEAN COMBS AT HIS APPLE INFUSED VODKA LAUNCH PARTY, 2015Source:Getty
Sean Combs Celebrated CIROC® Apple Infused Vodka Launch during the Emperors Ball at Marquee during Halloween. Diddy gave off royalty vibes in this mid-length, jeweled coat.
9. SEAN COMBS AT THE 2018 ROC NATION BRUNCHSource:Getty
Sean Combs knows the power of a good overcoat. Here he is entering the Roc Nation brunch with his then girlfriend Cassie, clad in a white suit with a long, black overcoat.
10. SEAN COMBS AT THE 2019 ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019Source:Getty
Way too much swag in one photo. Two of the top business men of our time posed in fly two-piece suits.