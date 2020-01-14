Don’t Sleep On The Red Carpet Queen ‘Dolemite is My Name’s’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Since Dolemite Is My Name dropped in theaters and on Netflix last October, it’s Tony-nominated star Da’Vine Joy Randolph has been one of Hollywood’s It Girls…and with good reason.

Her role as the legendary Lady Reed, the creative collaborator of the late Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) mostly known as the blaxploitation star Dolemite, Randolph is the perfect blend of humor, #BlackGirlMagic and no-nonsense.

“She’s a woman who, in 1972, chooses to be a single mother,” the Yale School of Drama alum told Essence last year.

“She loves herself enough to know that she’d rather be alone than be with someone who doesn’t value her or see her worth. And even though she doesn’t know where she’ll lay her head or how she’ll feed her child, she’s going to make it work.”

What Randolph is also making work (and making waves on the red carpet) is her fashion. Sis, knows how to work those killer curves and give you a lewk. Take a look at this black wrap gown she wore to the 2020 Critic’s Choice Awards.

And that hair? We live!

Randolph also knows how to switch it up. Here she is giving us life in red! You better come through!

So to celebrate the rising star, here are some of her best and most versatile lewks yet!

