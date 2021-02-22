DaBaby’s Slick Wordplay Confused As A JoJo Siwa Diss Had Nickelodeon Twitter Reacting

DaBaby had Hip-Hop and Nickelodeon Twitter in a tizzy over the weekend.

The North Carolina rapper released his “Beatbox Freestyle” but didn’t (or did he?) anticipate one particular lyric would have him trending on social media. In the new track, listeners were quickly confused about a bar that sounded like a dig at Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa.

On the freestyle, DaBaby rapped, “Turn me up n-gga/You gonna see why you a bitch/Jojo Siwa (Bitch)!” immediately sparking a wave of confusion from his fans and anger from supporters of Siwa.

JoJo Siwa gon drop a diss album he needs tread lightly.. she got hittas I heard they be puttin rappers to sleep fr👀 pic.twitter.com/pcwPkZVcrU — DaŹaY·aka·ŹAYNOS😈 (@dazayb) February 20, 2021

I'm in no one's "hive" per se but I can't possibly imagine any good reason for this grown ass man, with the ironic yet applicable moniker DaBaby, to diss JoJo Siwa in a freestyle. JoJo Dancers, WE RIDE AT DAWN pic.twitter.com/1tfHFTFmgS — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) February 21, 2021

DaBaby, more than likely, sat back and enjoyed all the banter his freestyle caused and watched the views rack up. Hip-Hop aficionados finally hopped on Twitter and broke the down lyric explaining it was nothing but slick wordplay on the rapper’s part, not an actual diss. According to the breakdown of the lyrics, JoJo refers to DaBaby’s real name Jonathan. Siwa was an inconspicuous way of him saying, “See Why.”

So, no, he’s not calling the 17-year-old star a “b*tch” but instead saying, “you a bi**h and JoJo see’s why.”

DaBaby eventually broke his silence on Twitter, saying in a tweet, “I love Twitter bruh,” accompanied with laughing emojis, and followed that up with another tweet saying,” I “Siwa” I’m not like the rest of you n****s.”

😂😂😂😂 I love Twitter bruh. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

I “Siwa” I’m not like the rest of you niggas .😂😂😂😂 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

DaBaby even went as far as to confirm that he was not dissing Siwa and that his daughter is a huge fan of the Nickelodeon star directly tweeting to her:

“My 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.”

“Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads.”

“All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!”

@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.😂 Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning! 💝 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

So, there you have it, it was a clear misunderstanding, but it still garnered some hilarious reactions with some dissing the DaBaby by pointing out that Siwa is taller than him.

first of all- why did dababy diss jojo siwa tho?💀 pic.twitter.com/j6n2ng1cWq — leah (@barneyslefttoe) February 21, 2021

