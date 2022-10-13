Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

If you’ve ever looked at actresses Jackée Harry and Kym Whitley and thought to yourself how much they look alike, you are not alone. In fact, there are dozens of celebrity look-alikes that keep us wondering if their bloodlines crossed paths somewhere down the line. The latest celebrity doppelgangers to go viral are Glorilla and actress Wendy Raquel Robinson and now we can’t unsee it!

On Wednesday, the internet started buzzing about the topic when The Shade Room posted a side-by-side image of the two stars next to each other.” Y’all think #Glorilla and #WendyRaquelRobinson could be related?” the outlet asked. The question elicited many responses from fans who couldn’t help but notice similarities between the two celebs’ features.

Glorilla and Wendy aren’t the only celebrities being paired together. #BlackTwitter took to Twitter to share their favorite celebrity look-alikes and “evil twins” Do you think these celebs could be from the same family tree?

#BlackTwitter Says These 8 Celebrities Look-Alike And We Can’t Unsee It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com