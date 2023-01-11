Celebrating Naomi Osaka & Cordae’s Baby Announcement With Their Most Adorable Photos Together

When it comes to young Black power couples, one that surely comes to mind is tennis phenom Naomi Osaka and rising rap star Cordae. The two have been dating since early 2019 and today (January 11), Naomi announced that they’re expecting a new bundle of joy.

The 25 year-olds might not seem like “coolest” couple per se, but both individuals hold their own weight and have more similarities than people might think. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion. She has been ranked world number one by the World Tennis Association (WTA) multiple times. Her success has opened doors for her to become one of the most marketable athletes in the world. In 2020, she ranked eighth among all athletes in endorsement income (she was also the highest-earning female athlete of all time by annual income that year). On top of dominating her sport and stuffing her pockets, Naomi also makes sure to use her voice for good. She has been a huge advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement. For her activism, she was named one of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Sportspersons of the Year and was also included on Time‘s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Cordae first made a name for himself being apart of the YBN collective alongside YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay. The North Carolina native gained more popularity by releasing remixes of popular songs, such as “My Name Is” by Eminem, and “Old N-ggas”, which was a response to the song “1985” by J. Cole. He released his debut album Lost Boy in 2019 and it immediately catapulted his career. The album received widespread acclaim and received two Grammy nominations (Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song for the single “Bad Idea”). Capitalizing off of his success, Cordae has been vocal about the importance of investments and endorsement deals. Like Osaka, Cordae is very big on social justice also. In 2016 at a Black Lives Matter protest, he rapped among the crowd about the struggles he faced and the issues he’d been noticing in his community. Four years later, he was arrested at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Kentucky.

Thank God for the 2019 Los Angeles Clippers game that brought these two together. If not for that night, this couple probably wouldn’t be a thing and we wouldn’t be able to celebrate their amazing news with them. Naomi took to her socials to announce that they’re expecting, captioning the post “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

Although the couple is very private, we were able to put together a gallery of photos of them boo’d up. We’re sure there’ll be plenty more pictures to add to this over the years with the new addition to the family doing them pretty soon. BIG CONGRATS TO NAOMI & CORDAE!

