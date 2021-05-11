Bob Marley Forever: 10 Rap and R&B Stars Who Sampled The Music Icon

On May 11, 1981, the world lost music icon Bob Marley. Much more that a reggae star, Marley’s music and legacy is one of peace, unity and love. During his short 36 years on Earth, Marley created art that stands the test of time.
A statue was inaugurated next to the national stadium Jamaica to honor his work. In 2006, the New York City Department of Education co-named a portion of Church Avenue from Remsen Avenue to East 98th Street in Brooklyn “Bob Marley Boulevard.” Even on the other side of the globe, his impact is hard to miss: In 2008, a statue of Marley was inaugurated in Banatski Sokolac, Serbia.
40 years to the day that Marley passed on, his music still continues to inspire new artists in interesting ways. Here are 10 artists who sampled the great Bob Marley’s music.
1. OutkastSource:Getty
When Outkast came back around with their classic album, Aquemini, they wanted to make a statement. And did they ever. “Return of the G’s” is a bold declaration of their place as two of rap’s finest wordsmiths, and the song contains a sample of “Is This Love,” Marley’s 1978 declaration of adoration.
2. Tupac Shakur
Another iconic artist that we lost far too soon. Tupac Shakur linked up with Buckshot for the war-ready song “Brothas in Armz,” way back in 1992. The reggae hooked is their take on Bob Marley’s 1979 song, “Zimbabwe.”
3. DrakeSource:Youtube
Just before the release of Drake’s Take Care album, the Canadian star released a few tracks to build hype, one of which, “Club Paradise,” features audio from an interview Bob Marley did in 1971. Though Marley’s words are not present on the songs official release, savvy listeners can still find the original version online.
4. The Fugees
Though they broke up years ago, The Fugees, like Marley, made songs that still resonate with music lovers to this day. “No Woman, No Cry,” was a powerful record, first recorded and released by Marley in 1973, and The Fugees 1996 take on the track is just one reason The Score ranks as one of the most popular albums of all time.
5. Public Enemy
“Fight The Power” was much more than a catchy Hip-Hop jam: It was a rallying cry by Public Enemy on behalf of the streets. The record samples “I Shot The Sheriff,” which is one of Marley’s most recognizable songs.
6. The MigosSource:z1079
Southern rap trio The Migos are known for making catchy anthems, and for their celebratory song “Crown The Kings,” they sampled “Get Up Stand Up,” one of Marley’s biggest songs.
7. Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder and Bob Marley shared the stage during a special concert in Jamaica, and Marley’s record, “Redemption Song,” was later redone by Wonder for the soundtrack to Spike Lee’s 1996 Million Man March film, Get On The Bus.
8. Foxy Brown
Foxy made major waves when she made her rap debut in the mid-90s. A two albums after her top-selling debut, the Ill Na Na gave a nod to her Caribbean roots with the track “Oh Yeah,” featuring Spragga Benz. The party anthem samples a jam by Bob Marley titled “Punky Reggae Party.”
9. Method Man & Redman
Like Marley, Meth and Red are very vocal about their.. uhh… appreciation for weed. The rap duo’s track “Blow Treez,” contains a sample of Marley’s song, “Sun Is Shining.”
10. The Notorious B.I.G.
Biggie Smalls is the illest. So it’s only right that one of rap’s biggest legends took a note from Bob Marley on the track “Hold Ya Head,” which sampled the 1976 track “Johnny Was.”