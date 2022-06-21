Beyoncé Drops ‘Break My Soul’ and Immediately Breaks the Internet

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Bey is back.

Beyoncé released her latest single, “Break My Soul”, early Monday evening. The house music/dance track vibe is heavy, as Queen Bey exuberantly reminds all of us that her soul is not to be broken.

The chorus rings a powerful exclamation, “You won’t break my soul”. The verses do a great job of explaining exactly what that means.

Check out the official lyric video below.

It’s Beyoncé’s first record since 2020’s “Black Parade”, which she released in recognition of Juneteenth. That song was followed up by the visual album “Black is King”, but she hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016’s “Lemonade”.

It looks as if that’s about to change.

The Grammy winner’s newest project is titled “Renaissance” and is slated to hit digital streaming platforms on July 29th. There’s also reason to believe that this LP could be the first of a new series, as the words “Act i” have been attached to that release date as well.

