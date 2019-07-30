CLOSE
Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant

Posted July 30, 2019

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


On July 3, one of our faves, Danielle Brooks, announced via social media that she is five months pregnant with her first child!

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant! @Clearblue#ClearblueConfirmed#clearbluepartner,” the Tony nominee captioned with a pic of her holding her positive pregnant test. 

 

And since her big news, the OITNB star has been sporting that growing belly on the red carpet and beyond, giving us all the mother-to-be glow!

Take a scroll of her owning her bump!

Don’t Rain On My Parade.

Still in awe. 💘

Hump Day. 🤰🏿

