Anderson .Paak Gives “Old Town Road” A Smoothed Out Update, Twitter Loves The Results

Posted September 18, 2019

Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals at Leeds Festival

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Lil Nas X could probably retire off the strength of his massive hit “Old Town Road” and now a retooling of the track might give the song some new legs. Anderson .Paak introduced his take of the Country-tinged single and Twitter approved of his smoothed out approach.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, the Oxnard, Calif. artist ran through a number of his crowd-pleasing jams with ease while also showing off his stellar drumming skills while performing. However, in a live set packed with strong moments, the highlight was when .Paak and his band The Free Nationals moved into their rendition of “Old Town Road.”

Via Twitter, fans reacted favorably to .Paak’s “Old Town Road” update and we’ve collected those responses below.

Photo: Getty

Anderson .Paak Gives "Old Town Road" A Smoothed Out Update, Twitter Loves The Results

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Photos
