Amazon Prime Day 2025: 14 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Get ready to shop ‘til you drop—Amazon Prime Day, aka Prime Big Deal Days, has officially arrived. Known as the one-stop shop for anything you fancy, the e-retailer is coming in clutch with epic deals. Whether you’re in need of a rehaul or looking to get a head start on holiday shopping, Amazon is the perfect outlet for shoppers to do what they do best.

The fall savings event always proves to be a treat for Amazon Prime members, and this sale is no different. Starting on Oct. 7, at 3 a.m. EST, shoppers can prepare to take advantage of blowout deals— at up to 65% off— in popular categories such as apparel, home, decor, tech, and much more. And of course, if you have a deep affinity for beauty products, Amazon has multiple items up for grabs. The sale is set to last until Oct. 9, at 2:59 a.m. EST, so there’s more than enough time to grab your favorites.

At HelloBeautiful, we make it a priority to get intel on must-have beauty products. So, if you’ve been eyeing everything from curl-defining creams to facial treatments, Amazon has plenty of offerings that will suit your needs. Plus, there are a few clean beauty brands in the mix, serving up a few cult-favorites on the sale block.

Ready to shop? You’ve come to the right place. Instead of browsing through countless items, we’re happy to say that we’ve done most of the work for you. We’ve compiled a list of 14 beauty products spanning the makeup, skincare, haircare, and body care lanes that will tickle your fancy and elevate your routine. Take a look below.

1. SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Source:Amazon This miracle water has a cult following for good reason. It gently exfoliates, deeply hydrates, and helps reduce visible signs of aging. Enjoy up to 20% off.

2. Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum Source:Amazon Looking to score a radiant-looking complexion? Mario Badescu's Vitamin C Serum is a perfect formula to get the ball rolling. Known as a do-it-all formula, this number brightens skin, reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and helps skin lock in moisture. Enjoy 50% off on this serum and other customer favorites. 3. Dove Exfoliating Body Wash — Glow Recharge Source:Amazon Show your skin—from neck to toe— some TLC with this body wash. Formulated with vitamin C and exfoliating minerals, this number gently sloughs away impurities and leaves you with illuminated skin. Enjoy up to $3 off on serum body washes and up to $4 off on select hair and body care items. 4. Moroccanoil Body Lotion Source:Amazon Keep your skin hydrated through the chilly months and beyond with Moroocanoil's Body Lotion. Boasting a lightweight and fast-absorbing formula and the brand's signature scent, this offering hydrates skin and gives it a soft and supple feel. Enjoy 30% off on this offering and select items.

5. Glaze Supergloss Color Conditioning Gloss Source:Amazon This hydrating color gloss is the remedy for dull-looking hair color. It's formulated with babassu oil and semi-permanent pigments that revive color and repair dryness. This gloss also keeps your strands soft and shiny and lasts up to multiple washes. Enjoy 25% off on all Glaze products. 6. L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer Source:Amazon Who doesn't love a lit-from-within glow? L'Oréal's skincare-to-makeup hybrid offering provides skin with lasting hydration while providing skin with a luminous veil. Enjoy 15% off on this offering and select products.

7. Timeless Skin Care's Derma Roller Kit Source:Timeless Skin Care On the hunt for skincare tools? It may be worth adding Timeless Skin Care's Derma Roller Kit to your shopping cart. This kit helps improve the look of texture and acne, encourages skin renewal, and enhances product absorption. Enjoy 30% off the brand's entire catalogue. 8. Farmacy Makeup Remover Cleansing Balm Source:Farmacy Makeup It's time to leave those makeup remover cloths behind! Farmacy Makeup's Cleansing Balm comes in clutch to remove every speck of makeup without the harsh feel. Additionally, this offering is formulated with gentle, plant-based ingredients, perfect for creating a healthy skin environment. Enjoy 40% off the original packaging of the cleansing balm, and 25% off the brand's whole catalog. 9. Bio-Oil Natural Skincare Oil, Serum for Scars and Stretch Marks, Face and Body Moisturizer for Dry Skin Source:Amazon Bio-Oil's offering provides the best of both worlds: it tackles scars, marks, and uneven skin tone and gives your complexion a lasting glow. Plus, this non-comedogenic oil helps to soften skin. Enjoy 15% off on this oil and select products. 10. Bask & Lather Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamins Source:courtesy of Bask & Lather Bask & Lather's Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamin is a fan-favorite for promoting hair growth and nourishing skin and nails. The innovative formula combines the power of biotin, MSM, and liquid collagen to help boost your beauty goals from the inside out. Enjoy 25% off the vitamins and up to 30% off on select products. 11. Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask Source:Amazon Give dry, brittle, and damaged hair a treat with Gisou's Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and Mirsalehi Honey, this mask strengthens and revives hair with just one use. Enjoy 20% off this mask and select products. 12. Anastasia Beverly Hills – Brow Definer Source:Amazon Sculpted and snatched! The Anastasia Beverly Hills – Brow Definer has a solid reputation for helping beauty mavens shape their brows to perfection. Featuring an all-in-one triangular-tipped retractable eyebrow pencil to define, detail, and fill in eyebrows, it doesn't get any better. Enjoy 15% off. 13. Dr. Althea's Relief Cream Source:Dr. Althea Calling all folks with blemish-prone skin! Dr. Althea's Relief Cream is a standout for treating and preventing blemishes and restoring dull skin. This K-beauty also works to soothe, hydrate, and reduce the look of dark spots. Enjoy 20% off this cream and the brand's entire product line. 14. The Lip Bar – Lip Liner, Straight Shooter Source:The Lip Bar Prepare to line your lips to perfection with The Lip Bar's Lip Liner in Straight Shooter. Infused with nourishing vitamins and plant oils, this creamy find offers high color payoff and moisturizes your pout.

