5 Ron Isley Songs To Vibe With On His Birthday [Listen]

The honorable Ron Isley is celebrating his birthday today and what better way to celebrate his life and legacy than jamming with us for the Majic Mini Concert.

The Isley Brothers are one of the most iconic groups in music history. The Cincinnati, Ohio natives have been recording and performing since the late 1950s and are still very much relevant today. The remaining two members Ronald Isley and Ernie Isley are keeping the group’s memory alive by touring occasionally around the U.S.

No matter how old you are, their sound is ‘Contagious’ and you will feel it in your soul. Hit records like ‘Voyage To Atlantis’, ‘Shout,’ and many more are the reason we’re highlighting The Isley Brothers for today’s Majic Mini Concert.

Relive the moment with these Top 5 videos by The Isley Brothers below: