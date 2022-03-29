4 Fashion Trends We Observed At The 2022 Oscars

We’re still on a fashion high from this weekend’s Oscars. Although the red carpet looks caused tons of buzz, the looks from Vanity Fair’s fete were just as good, if not better. For some reason, afterparty attire is always better than the outfits spied at the main event.
Both events produced noteworthy trends that we will likely see in the following weeks. With the Grammys right around the corner and the Met Gala a little over a month away, these looks are a prelude to what we can expect. We’ve seen the starlets dominate bright pink hues over the last couple of weeks, but this time around, they stepped it up a notch with bolder, more vibrant colors. That’s just one of the many trends we spotted on the red carpet.
If you’re looking for some fashion inspiration for the coming months, check out four trends you’ll want to incorporate into your Spring and Summer wardrobes, as told by the Oscars’ red carpet.
1. Bright-colored eyeliners/shadowsSource:Getty
H.E.R. is known for hiding those gorgeous eyes behind her sunglasses, but every now and then we get a glimpse of what lies behind the shades. The Grammy-award winning artist paired her neon yellow dress with an electric blue eyeshadow that shined behind the spectacles.
Beyonce’s Oscars performance was amazing, but we couldn’t help but fixate on her flawless beauty beat. The singer partnered her neon ensemble with bright pink eyeshadow. This spring, expect to add color to your wardrobe AND your makeup routine.
3. Vibrant colorsSource:Getty
The theme of the season is go bright or go home! From Ariana DeBose’s bright red custom Valentino Haute Couture pants set, Daniel Kaluuya’s vibrant green suit jacket, and H.E.R.’s neon yellow Carolina Herrera PF22 dress, this spring is ALL ABOUT THE COLOR.
Over the last couple of days I’ve heard people say the color yellow was made for Black people, and I can’t help but agree with that statement. During Beyonce’s performance at the Oscars, the superstar wowed everyone in a neon yellow ensemble by David Koma. Melanin and neon anything equals perfection.
Niecy Nash hopped on the hot pink trend in this flawless and voluptuous Monsoori gown.
6. CutoutsSource:Getty
Whether you want to go bold like Janelle Monae, or subtle like Megan Thee Stallion, exposed skin makes the cut this spring, no pun intended. Expect to see lots of cutout garments this season that can leave little to the imagination, depending on how daring your style game is. Here, Monae shows us just how fun a cutout dress can be. She is wearing Christian Siriano SS22 RTW.
Megan Thee Stallion gave us an elegant spin on the cutout trend. The subtle slits on her waistline offer this Mônot gown a sexy, glamorous look.
8. SheerSource:Getty
Sheer garments have always been on trend, but not quite like this. Kelly Rowland served body goals in this black sheer Jean-Louis Sabaji dress. According to the stylist, this is “A mermaid signature dress in black latex and tulle with cape sleeves handcrafted in 3D tubes.”
Lori Harvey showed off her toned legs in a gorgeous Tony Ward SS22 Couture gown. These ladies prove that sheer gowns are made for the red carpet.