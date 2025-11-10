Veterans play a vital role in the United States, dedicating their lives to protecting the freedoms and values that define the nation. Their service requires courage, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to the country, often involving long periods away from family and loved ones. The contributions of veterans extend beyond the battlefield, as they bring discipline, leadership, and resilience to communities across the nation.
On Veterans Day, we honor these men and women and recognize the countless sacrifices they have made to ensure the safety and security of others. It is a time to reflect on their dedication, to express gratitude, and to remember that the freedoms enjoyed by Americans today are secured by their service and bravery. Thanking our veterans is not only a gesture of respect but also a reminder of the profound impact they have on society.
Scroll below for local deals and discounts available on Veterans Day – Tuesday, November 11th, 2025.
25 Free Meals, Deals & Discounts: Veterans Day 2025 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
1. WranglerSource:Getty
Wrangle up military savings of 25% off after verification of military service at Wrangler, available year-round for active military, Veterans, spouses, and immediate family members.
2. ReebokSource:Reebok
One of the biggest military discounts we’ve seen comes from Reebok. The brand offers a 40% military discount, available 365 days a year. Also available to first responders.
3. PUMASource:Courtesy of Brand
Doctors, nurses, first responders, and military personnel can head to Puma year-round to claim 20% off their order, available on online purchases only.
4. CarharttSource:Getty
Need some new work boots? How about a winter sweater? Verify your military ID with Carhartt, and earn 15% off your current order.
5. AdidasSource:Getty
Year-round, adidas offers a 30% in-store and online discount to medical professionals, first responders, nurses, military members, and teachers with verification.
6. AARPSource:Getty
At AARP, Veterans Day is every day. This limited-time deal on AARP membership offers up to 45% off membership for a limited time only, with 1-year memberships going for as little as $12 while this ongoing Veterans Day sale lasts.
7. TargetSource:(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Offering a 10% military / veteran discount through Nov 12 for military, veterans and their families.
8. Applebee’sSource:Getty
Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free meal from a select menu by dining in at participating locations Nov. 11.
9. Buffalo Wild WingsSource:General
This Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Buffalo Wild Wings is honoring past and present armed service members by offering 10 FREE Boneless Wings and Fries with valid ID. Available dine-in and walk-in at participating locations.
10. Cicis PizzaSource:Radio One
Cicis Pizza is offering a free adult buffet for all veterans and active-duty military (dine-in only, valid at all locations).
11. California Pizza KitchenSource:Getty
All veterans and active military service members are eligible for a free entrée and drink from a select menu Nov. 11. They will also have a BOGO offer for a pizza, pasta or salad that can be used on a future visit through Nov. 25.
12. Chili’sSource:www.dariuscooks.com
The restaurant chain is offering free meals to veterans at participating restaurants. To redeem, just show a valid military ID.
13. ChipotleSource:Andrew Hawryluk/Chipotlife
Active military and veterans can get a free entrée if they order one entrée between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time. A valid military ID must be shown to get the BOGO deal. It applies to bowls, burritos, salads and taco entrees.
14. Connors Steak & SeafoodSource:creative services
Veterans and active service members can receive 50% off a lunch or dinner entrée Nov. 11 at all Connors Steak & Seafood locations nationwide if they show valid military identification or are in uniform.
15. Cracker BarrelSource:Getty
Veterans and active-duty military can get a Sunrise Pancake Special (two buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter and syrup, with a choice of eggs or breakfast meat) in-store Nov. 11.
16. Denny’sSource:Getty
Active and retired military personnel can get a free Original Grand Slam, which is made up of two buttermilk pancakes, two crispy strips of bacon, two sausage links, and two eggs. The offer is valid from 5 a.m. to noon local time.
17. Golden CorralSource:Getty
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Military Appreciation Night, where we will continue our tradition of honoring our active and former military members. Military Appreciation Night will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. – close.
18. Dickey’s Barbecue PitSource:Getty
Veterans and active-duty military personnel will get a free Pulled Pork Sandwich at all Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations nationwide if they show valid military ID or wear their uniform. The offer is available for dine-in or carryout.
19. HootersSource:www.dariuscooks.com
All retired and active-duty military, who present proof of service or a military ID, can order one free meal from a special Veterans Day menu. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating Hooters locations.
20. Fogo de ChãoSource:General
FOGO is offering a special deal through Veterans Day Weekend. With a valid military ID, active-duty personnel and veterans will receive 50% off Full Churrasco or Indulgent Churrasco meals fr themselves, and 10% off Full Churrasco or Indulgent Churrasco meals for their guests. Valid Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.
21. IHOPSource:Radio One Houston
The International House of Pancakes is celebrating Veterans Day by giving free Red White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo meals to veterans who come in Nov. 11 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
22. Little CaesarsSource:Getty
Veterans can snag a free Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of deep dish pizza and a 20-oz drink, anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.
23. OutbackSource:www.auntbeesrecipes.com
Active-duty military and veterans get a free “Aussie 3-course meal” with a starter, choice of select entrée, and dessert for dine-in Nov. 10 and 11. Customers must show valid military ID to redeem.
24. StarbucksSource:Getty
Veterans and military spouses can go to any participating Starbucks location Nov. 11 for a free tall coffee, either brewed or iced. Café and drive-thru orders are eligible for the order, but cold brew, Nitro and beverage customizations are excluded.
25. NikeSource:NIke
Nike offers a 10% discount to all active, reservist, veteran, and retired US military personnel, as well as to the spouses and dependents of active personnel.