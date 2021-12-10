Teyana Taylor has to be the most underrated entertainers out there. For one, her vocals are out of this world. Two, she is an amazing dancer who has choreographed for artists like Beyoncé. Three, have you seen those abs? The cheekbones? Those full lips? This woman is physically perfect. Four, she’s a pretty good actress! She’s taken roles that show she has good acting range to her. Five, she’s taken a pivot in her career that includes new titles like director, producer, and creative director. Six, she does all of this while being a mother to two beautiful baby girls, Junie and Rue Rose.
Teyana has accomplished so much in her 31 years of life. One thing she has mastered the art of is swapping between her tomboy look and her glamorous look. From her days on My Super Sweet Sixteen, Teyana was known to be more into her sneakers than shoes. As she got older, she traded in the sweat suits and fitteds for short skirts and high heels. Now at age 31, she has showed us how to successfully do both – and look good doing it.
As a matter of fact, Teyana is one of the freshest dressers out there. She can literally make any guy look in the mirror, rethink his wardrobe, go home, and change. In honor of her 31st birthday, we’re checking out 20 times Teyana gave us Androgynous and Glamour Girl realness.
20 Times Teyana Taylor Gave Us Both Androgynous & Glamour Girl Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE CFDA/VOGUE FASHION FUND SHOW AND TEA, 2017Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea event in a black, patent leather, cut-out midi dress.
2. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor paid tribute to her idol Janet Jackson at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a white crop top and wide leg pants. This look is reminiscent of Jackson’s 1995 VMA ensemble.
3. TEYANA TAYLOR BACKSTAGE AT A CONCERT, 2018Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor showed off her abs backstage at the PlayStation Theater in a black, white, and yellow racer set with a black bra top.
4. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards looking like a superhero. She wore a white crop top and black cut-out pants.
5. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE ESSENCE STREET STLE FESTIVAL. 2018Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor went to the 2018 Essence Street Style Festival in grey track pants, a white crop top, and white boots.
6. TEYANA TAYLOR AT RIHANNA’S 4TH ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL, 2018Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor gave serious lewks at the 2018 Diamond Ball in an all-black tuxedo dress.
7. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor showed off her red carpet swag at the American Music Awards in a black lace gown.
8. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MIGOS AFTER PARTY, 2018Source:Getty
Who do you know that can make sweatpants look this good? Teyana Taylor attended a Party at Story Nightclub in beige sweats, and a printed pullover sweater.
9. TEYANA TAYLOR HEADING TO THE ALEXANDER WANG SHOW, 2018Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor headed to the Alexander Wang show clad in a black leather outfit by the brand.
10. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE VERSACE SHOW, 2018Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor gave complete high-fashion vibes at the Versace fall 2019 fashion show clad in a floral bodysuit and a black skirt by the brand.
11. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE OFFICIAL BIG GAME TAKEOVER GAME, 2019Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor attended The Official Big Game Take over in a fresh, casual, sporty ensemble.
12. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MAXIM BIG GAME EXPERIENCE, 2019Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor looked red hot at The Maxim Big Game Experience in a red matching pants set.
13. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor attended the 2019 BET Awards in a retro, yet futuristic get up.
14. TEYANA TAYLOR AT LOVE BALL III, 2019Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor went to the Love Ball III at Gotham Hall in a sexy, mesh, cut-out dress.
15. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE BET HIP HOP AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor hit up the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards in a long, semi-sheer, printed dress.
16. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE LA PREMIERE OF NETFLIX’S “COLIN IN BLACK AND WHITE,” 2021Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor attended the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Colin In Black And White” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress gave biker vibes in a cropped top, moto pants, and a black leather jacket.
17. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE LA PREMIERE OF “THE HARDER THEY FALL,” 2021Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
18. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MET GALA, 2021Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor attended Met Gala at on September 13, 2021 in New York City. The mother of 2 wore gorgeous and very revealing gown to the annual fundraiser.
19. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE HER PRETTY LITTLE THING RUNWAY SHOW, 2021Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor walked the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
20. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE AT THE MAXIM EVENT CELEBRATING TEYANA TAYLOR, 2021Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor attended Maxim’s Hot 100 Event celebrating Teyana Taylor, hosted by MADE special, at The Highlight Room on July 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. She wore a black sheer dress.