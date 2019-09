View this post on Instagram

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY GREAT WOMEN!! It’s a Super Sunday Family!! So Proud to Be Mom to this Amazing Spirit @taylorayannaa. Motherhood has taught Me so many Great Lessons. GOD often speaks to Me Through the Blessing HE gave Me to Nurture. There has NEVER been a day that I regretted becoming a Mom. I also honor My Mom and Granny who have left this present dimension. Thanks for all the nurturing, Love, Support, Kindness and Belly aching Humor that You Both passed down. Because I definitely have the Best Jokes as a result of Your comical Moments. LOVE YALL💝💝💯