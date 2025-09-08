Listen Live
10 Sexy Photos of Tyla You Have to See

Published on September 8, 2025

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Tyla has been making waves across the globe with her undeniable talent, effortless style, and captivating stage presence.

The Grammy-winning South African star isn’t just redefining the sound of Afrobeats and amapiano — she’s also cementing herself as a true fashion and beauty icon.

Whether she’s owning the red carpet, lighting up the stage, or giving fans a glimpse of her everyday vibe on social media, Tyla knows how to turn heads and leave an impression.

Her confidence, charisma, and stunning looks prove she’s more than just a rising star — she’s a full-blown trendsetter whose influence is only getting bigger.

From sleek performance fits to bold photoshoot moments, Tyla effortlessly mixes elegance with edge, showing the world exactly why she’s one of the most talked-about artists right now.

Here are 10 sexy photos of Tyla that you absolutely have to see.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

