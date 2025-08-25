10 Iconic Music Videos You Definitely Saw on VH1 or MTV Before School

10 Iconic Music Videos You Definitely Saw on MTV Before School

Before playlists, TikTok, and YouTube ruled the culture, the TV was the soundtrack to our mornings.

You’d be brushing your teeth, lacing up sneakers, or waiting for the bus while VH1 and MTV played back-to-back music videos.

Some of those clips are forever burned into our memories.

Here are 10 iconic music videos that defined that “before school” energy.

1. OutKast – “Hey Ya!” (2003) Bright colors, multiple Andrés, and unforgettable dance moves. If you didn’t try to “shake it like a Polaroid picture” before catching the bus, were you even there? 2. Missy Elliott – “Work It” (2002) Missy had us glued to the screen every single time. The visuals, the backwards lyrics, and the dancing made this one an instant MTV/VH1 staple. 3. Kanye West – “Through the Wire” (2003) From College Dropout, Kanye turned his jaw-wired-shut story into one of the most inspiring music videos of the era. Perfect motivation before school. 4. Destiny’s Child – “Survivor” (2001) Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle on that island gave every kid strength to face a pop quiz. A video you could not escape on VH1 mornings. 5. Usher – “Yeah!” ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris (2004) This song was everywhere, and the music video with Usher’s choreography made mornings feel like a party. 6. Nelly – “Hot in Herre” (2002) From the club vibes to Nelly’s band-aid look, this was MTV at its peak. A total pre-school hype track. 7. Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl” (2005) Bananas. Literally. Cheerleaders, marching bands, and Gwen’s playful style made this a morning staple. 8. 50 Cent – “In Da Club” (2003) Every kid was humming “Go shorty, it’s your birthday” on the way to school after watching this iconic video. 9. Alicia Keys – “Fallin’” (2001) A powerful video that showed Alicia’s raw talent. If MTV slowed things down in the morning, it was usually for Fallin’. 10. OutKast – “Roses” (2004) OutKast again, because the visuals in “Roses” (set in a high school musical style) were unforgettable and perfect for that morning TV vibe.