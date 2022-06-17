10 Black-Owned Businesses To Shop For Juneteenth

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

We already know that your main focus for Juneteenth entails making memories with loved ones, grubbing on some good eats, and taking a much-needed break from your 9 to 5. We don’t blame you! However, before you dust off the grill, whip out your family recipes, and get some R&R, it’s essential to recognize the importance of the holiday. Juneteenth represents freedom, perseverance, rising above adversity, and above all else, Black resilience.

Aside from the historic holiday shining a light on Black freedom, it also serves as a reminder to always celebrate and uplift one another. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to get the job done. Here at HelloBeautiful, our favorite way to pledge our allegiance to one another is by supporting Black-owned businesses. After all, we’re all we truly got.

There was a time in society when the idea of having a Black-owned business was nothing more than a dream. But of course, history shows that we have all become our ancestors’ wildest dreams. Black creatives have made their stamp in the business world by taking over industries ranging from beauty to lifestyle. So, it’s only right that we show our support with our wallets. Our dollars go a long way in helping Black-owned businesses elevate while giving back to the community.

That said, before you make your way to the Juneteenth celebrations of your choice, make sure to support Black-owned businesses. These brands go above and beyond to fulfill our wants and needs, so our support is vital. We’ve compiled a list of 10 Black-owned businesses spanning the body care, fashion, home decor, makeup, and grooming spaces that’ll surely be up your alley. It’s time to secure a Wi-Fi connection, get your credit card handy, and get ready to shop! Have a happy and safe Juneteenth 2022!

