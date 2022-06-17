10 Black-Owned Businesses To Shop For Juneteenth

We already know that your main focus for Juneteenth entails making memories with loved ones, grubbing on some good eats, and taking a much-needed break from your 9 to 5. We don’t blame you! However, before you dust off the grill, whip out your family recipes, and get some R&R, it’s essential to recognize the importance of the holiday. Juneteenth represents freedom, perseverance, rising above adversity, and above all else, Black resilience.
Aside from the historic holiday shining a light on Black freedom, it also serves as a reminder to always celebrate and uplift one another. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to get the job done. Here at HelloBeautiful, our favorite way to pledge our allegiance to one another is by supporting Black-owned businesses. After all, we’re all we truly got.
There was a time in society when the idea of having a Black-owned business was nothing more than a dream. But of course, history shows that we have all become our ancestors’ wildest dreams. Black creatives have made their stamp in the business world by taking over industries ranging from beauty to lifestyle. So, it’s only right that we show our support with our wallets. Our dollars go a long way in helping Black-owned businesses elevate while giving back to the community.
That said, before you make your way to the Juneteenth celebrations of your choice, make sure to support Black-owned businesses. These brands go above and beyond to fulfill our wants and needs, so our support is vital. We’ve compiled a list of 10 Black-owned businesses spanning the body care, fashion, home decor, makeup, and grooming spaces that’ll surely be up your alley. It’s time to secure a Wi-Fi connection, get your credit card handy, and get ready to shop! Have a happy and safe Juneteenth 2022!
1. Dosso BeautySource:Dosso Beauty
There’s nothing like the right grooming products for our special men to keep their beard and skin game in proper order. And these days, Dosso Beauty is coming in hot with all the essentials. The brainchild of Kadidja Dosso, the brand does a fantastic job of offering everything from beard balms, shampoos, oils, and more.
2. FlyestSource:Flyest
It’s time to get acquainted with the Black woman-owned tea and serve-ware brand, Flyest. The company offers a slew of teas, kinds of honey, and beautifully crafted serve ware sets inspired by hip-hop culture with a dash of glam. And with flavors ranging from black, green, blood orange, habanero peppers, and more, your taste buds will be in for a real treat.
3. LipLoveLineSource:LIPLOVELINE
For a reason, Black, woman-owned brand LipLoveLine has slowly become a cult favorite. Aside from offering a line formulated with lip-loving ingredients that nourish and moisturize your pout like no other, the brand has an extensive lineup. Beauty lovers can enjoy natural-hued lip glosses, matte lipsticks, lip balms, and more. From Friday, June 17th to Sunday, June 19th, enjoy 19% off site wide.
4. Freres BranchiauxSource:Freres Branchiaux
Freres Branchiaux is a home fragrance company that ran by the Gill brothers: Colin, Ryan, and Austin Gill. The brand may sound familiar wince the boys offers some of the most finely crafted soy candles on the market, but the trio also has a lineup of diffuser oils, bed and linen sprays, bath and body products, and more. In other words, the boys have left no stone unturned.
5. XOXO SAPPHIRESource:XOXO SAPPHIRE
We all know the importance of maintaining an up-to-date wardrobe. XOXO SAPPHIRE is the perfect place to start for fashionistas always on the hunt for unique pieces. The brand, created by Shakira Brightly, offers an eclectic mix of two-piece sets, statement pieces, and essentials that instantly up the ante in the fashion department. Enjoy 20% off any order with code XO from June 17, 2022, to June 19, 2022. Happy Shopping!
6. Shea Yeleen BeautySource:Shea Yeleen Beauty
Keeping your bath, shower, and body care collection fully stocked should be a top priority. And while there are many brands on the market, Shea Yeleen Beauty shines through. Created by Rahama Wright, Shea Yeleen Beauty provides clients with a line of ethically sourced fair trade shea butter from Ghana. Everything from body butters to body balms are up for grabs. Plus, you’ll find comfort in knowing that your skin will receive the TLC it needs.
7. Effortless Composition ASource:Effortless Composition
Making a house a home comes with filling it with love, happiness, and a bomb home decor design. If you’re focused on the latter, Effortless Composition is your brand! This Black-owned business provides clients with gorgeous pieces that include everything from vases to wigs with a touch of the motherland. We know the feeling of finding the perfect piece to accentuate the theme of a room. We’re confident that Effortless Composition will come in major clutch to suit your needs.
8. My Secret ScentSource:My Secret Scent
Candle lovers rejoice! My Secret Scent has a versatile line of candles in beautiful sleek gold vessels that’ll elevate your face and invigorate your senses. Each candle is made with 100% pure soy wax and contains lead-free cotton wicks for a clean burn you’ll love. Enjoy 20% off from June 17 to June 19, 2022, with code JUNETEENTH.
9. 54KiboSource:54Kibo
Contemporary African designs for the win! Anyone with a deep affinity for luxurious home decor may want to add 54Kibo to their list. The brand is known for offering a beautiful lineup of pieces that showcases the creativity that the African diaspora has to offer. Give your space a makeover with an eye-catching collection of textiles, rugs, lighting essentials, and more.
10. MOTSI SwimSource:MOTSI Swim
It’s vacation season, so it’s time to stock up on your swimwear. One of our favorite brands is none other than MOTSI Swim. The stylish swimsuits are made from 78% harvested ocean plastic, a huge perk for the sustainably conscious. Not to mention, 5% of the proceeds sold are gifted to the World Wildlife Fund. Serve a poolside look while impacting the environment!