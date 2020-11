Don’t miss the 100 Black Men Virtual Town Hall LIVE Nov 11th at 6pm, presented by MIMI-RX and Pfizer!

Please join us for an engaging discussion on taking control of your health via the “Health Care 2.0” Launch with the 100 Black Men of America.

Watch on MyMajicDC.com, FBLive and the MajicDC YouTube Page.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: