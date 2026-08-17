NABJ Doubles Down On 'Thumbs Down' Award For Stephen A. Smith, Controversial Commentator Claims A Clapback Is Coming: 'Y'all Started Something!'

Stephen A. Smith, who NewsOne noted has been “auditioning for this for years,” is responding to the National Association of Black Journalists after the organization gave him the Thumbs Down award for a “recurring public pattern of disparaging prominent Black women” across politics, sports, and media.

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According to Cassius, NABJ gave Smith a “Thumbs Down” during its annual convention in Atlanta on Saturday. The reason: criticizing his public commentary about Black women and arguing that it conflicts with the organization’s commitment to responsible and inclusive representation.

Smith responded to the criticism on X, warning NABJ that his own response is coming and claiming he has “shut my mouth for years.”

“This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early,” Smith wrote.

According to Mediaite, NABJ addressed Smith in a video playing during its annual convention, accusing the First Take host of repeatedly making remarks about prominent Black women in a negative fashion.

“Smith has established a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports, and media,” a narrator said in the video.

NABJ also argued that Smith’s commentary contributes to harmful representations of Black women in conversations involving others outside of the community.

“Such commentary reinforces harmful narratives, undermines the fair and respectful representation of Black women in public discourse, and stands in direct conflict with NABJ’s longstanding commitment to accurate, responsible, and inclusive portrayals of Black communities,” the narrator said.

NABJ did not cite a specific comment from Smith while issuing the criticism.

Smith, however, quickly made clear that he disagreed with the organization’s decision to call him out.

Stephen A. Smith Says His Response Is Coming

Smith responded to NABJ on X and suggested that the organization’s actions would prompt him to publicly air grievances he has kept quiet about for years.

“This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early,” Smith wrote. “The @NABJ wants to call folks out, fine! You had your turn, now mine is coming. And make no mistake…..I’m coming.”

Smith also questioned whether NABJ itself deserved the distinction it gave him.

“Let’s see who REALLY deserves a Thumbs Down award when it comes to the Black Community, after I say my peace!” Smith wrote. “Remember @NABJ, you asked for it. I’ve shut my mouth for years. Now y’all started something.”

Mediaite Points To Smith’s Jasmine Crockett Feud

While NABJ did not identify a specific comment that led to its criticism, Mediaite pointed to Smith’s high-profile feud with Rep. Jasmine Crockett, (D-Texas), in late 2025.

According to Mediaite, Smith criticized Crockett for using what he called “street verbiage” on Capitol Hill.

“This educated, brilliant Black woman, representing over 750,000 people, is engaging in verbiage and rhetoric for the streets!” Smith said. “And that’s fine when you in the streets!”

Smith went on to question whether Crockett’s rhetoric was appropriate in political negotiations.

“How many of y’all bring the streets to the table when you’re at the negotiating table trying to get a deal done?” Smith said. “How many of you are able to think that for a second that you able to bring street verbiage to Capitol Hill and that’s going to work for you?”

Smith later apologized for the comments but continued to face criticism across various platforms.

Smith And NABJ Were On Different Terms Two Years Ago

The criticism also marks a notable change in Smith’s relationship with NABJ.

According to Mediaite, Smith and the organization were on much better terms two years ago, when he hosted a live edition of First Take on site at the NABJ convention.

Mediaite reported that Smith received a warm reception from the audience during that appearance.

Smith did not provide details about what his forthcoming response will include, but his message to NABJ was clear: “Now y’all started something.”

However, NABJ President Errin Haines emphasized the importance of unflinchingly “speaking truth to power,” regardless of the cost or discomfort it brings. At the annual Salute to Excellence Gala, she noted that despite the name of the award, which was also issued to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr; CBS News; DuJuan McCoy, owner and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting/WISH-TV; and The Washington Post, it is a challenge to “do better.”

“So, to everyone whose name was called tonight, hear this award for what I believe it should be: Not simply a thumbs down, but a challenge to do better. The door is open. The conversation is available. The opportunity to change is real, but NABJ will not be silent. Not in this moment. Not on my watch. Because there can be no revolution without accountability. There can be no accountability without courage, and there can be no Black journalism worthy of its history if we are afraid to speak truth to power,” President Haines said.

NABJ Doubles Down On 'Thumbs Down' Award For Stephen A. Smith, Controversial Commentator Claims A Clapback Is Coming: 'Y'all Started Something!' was originally published on bossip.com