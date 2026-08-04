Source: Steph Floss / Radio-One

The Cleveland Sirens are officially here.

Cleveland’s new WNBA franchise unveiled its permanent name Tuesday, giving fans their first look at the team’s identity ahead of its inaugural 2028 season.

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Owned and operated by Rock Entertainment Group, the Cleveland Sirens will play their home games at Rocket Arena as the WNBA continues its rapid expansion.

Team officials say the name draws inspiration from the strength, mystery, and power of Lake Erie while celebrating Cleveland’s connection to the water.

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The announcement marks another major milestone as the city prepares to welcome professional women’s basketball back for the first time in more than two decades.

The WNBA has experienced remarkable growth over the past few seasons. Television ratings, attendance, and merchandise sales have all climbed as new stars continue to elevate the league.

Players like Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers have helped bring unprecedented attention to women’s basketball, creating sellout crowds and national television audiences. The league has also expanded its national TV schedule and continues to break attendance records as fan interest reaches new heights.

Recent seasons have seen millions more viewers tune in while new franchises continue to join the league, reflecting the WNBA’s rapid rise in popularity. Cleveland’s return adds another historic basketball city to that momentum and gives Northeast Ohio fans another professional team to rally behind.

Cleveland — it’s time to celebrate the next chapter of professional basketball in Northeast Ohio!

Cleveland Sirens Announced as Cleveland's New WNBA Team was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com