Ozempic Face Warning, Presidential Election, & US Wildfires
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Ozempic Face Warning, & U.S. Wildfires
- Justice Dept. ends standoff by rescinding controversial $2B anti-weaponization fund.
- Harris pushes for Supreme Court expansion, hints at 2028 presidential run.
- Wildfires force thousands to evacuate homes in Washington state, National Guard activated.
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. Her latest rundown touched everything from the state of Black America to a father-led movement in Atlanta. Here’s the breakdown of the news that matters most to us right now.
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Justice Department Standoff Ends as Anti-Weaponization Fund Is Officially Rescinded
A weeks-long standoff between Capitol Hill and the Justice Department may have reached its official end. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on social media that the administration has rescinded the controversial $2 billion anti-weaponization fund, signing a formal order that renders the directive completely null and void. The timing matters. This move comes just two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Blanche’s nomination for full Attorney General of the United States. The decision helps quiet sharp bipartisan criticism surrounding potential settlement payouts to January 6th rioters, a concern that had drawn scrutiny from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Harris Calls for Supreme Court Expansion, Hints at 2028 Presidential Run
Speaking at the National Urban League conference in Nashville, former Vice President Kamala Harris put a bold idea on the table. The former Democratic presidential nominee advocated for expanding the United States Supreme Court to 13 justices, a number that would match the country’s 13 federal district courts. Her remarks landed with an audience deeply invested in questions of fairness and representation on the nation’s highest bench. When pressed about her political future, Harris said her focus remains entirely on the upcoming midterm elections. Still, she acknowledged she is actively considering another presidential run in 2028, keeping the door open for what could be a defining moment in the years ahead.
RELATED STORY: National Urban League Finds Trump Hinders Black People’s Economic Prospects
Washington State Activates National Guard as Spokane Wildfires Force Thousands From Their Homes
Out west, Washington state activated the National Guard as raging blazes tore through the Spokane region. The devastating Spokane Complex fire has already damaged or destroyed more than 600 structures and forced thousands of residents from their homes. Dangerous 40 mile-per-hour wind gusts have made the fire harder to contain, putting families and first responders in difficult conditions. For communities watching from afar, it is a sobering reminder of how quickly disaster can uproot lives, and of the importance of supporting relief efforts and checking on loved ones in affected areas.
Doctors Warn of “Ozempic Face” as GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Trigger Unexpected Side Effects
Finally, a health note worth knowing. Medical professionals are warning of a new cosmetic side effect tied to the popular GLP-1 weight loss medications like Ozempic. The condition, known as temporal hollowing, causes sunken temples and a thinner, more aged facial appearance. As these drugs grow more common in our communities, it is smart to have honest conversations with your doctor about both the benefits and the trade-offs. Being informed helps you make the choice that is right for your health and your peace of mind.
As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.
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Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Ozempic Face Warning, & U.S. Wildfires was originally published on blackamericaweb.com