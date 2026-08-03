Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Throw Son Riot Rose A Marvel-ous Spider-Man-Themed 3rd Birthday Bash

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating another milestone in the life of their little one.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The couple recently celebrated son Riot Rose’s third birthday with a Spider-Man-themed party. The celebration brought together family and close friends for an afternoon filled with sweet treats, balloons, and superhero-themed fun.

As seen in an Instagram Story shared on August 1 by Rihanna’s sister-in-law Nadia King, guests were welcomed through a red-and-blue balloon arch decorated with Spider-Man balloons and Riot’s name, which set the tone for the comic-book-inspired celebration.

The party featured a fun photo area surrounded by red, blue and black balloons, an oversized spiderweb display, and even some shelves stocked with Spider-Man merchandise, giving Riot and his friends the full superhero experience.

For dessert, the family set up a cake bar with a variety of flavors including cookies and cream, vanilla, strawberry and red velvet.

During the celebration, Rocky wore a white T-shirt, blue snapback layered under a bright scarf tied around his head and sunglasses as he led everyone in singing “Happy Birthday” to Riot while Rihanna placed the birthday cake on the table.

The longtime couple are also parents to RZA, 4, and Rocki, 10 months, and they’ve become known for creating memorable birthday experiences for each of their children. Back in May, RZA celebrated with a slime-themed party at New York City’s Sloomoo Institute, where guests created custom slime and even got slimed themselves. Rihanna joined in on the fun, stepping beneath the venue’s slime waterfall alongside her kids.

Motherhood has become one of the most meaningful parts of Rihanna’s life, and she previously opened up about how raising her children has changed her perspective.

“It just kind of highlights about being a woman,” she told E! News in April 2024. “Because I’m the one that can experience all of that in the house—giving birth to them, carrying them, being a partner with Rocky and running the household and the family. It’s new territory, but it’s empowering.”

Rocky has also spoken publicly about his admiration for Rihanna and the life they’ve built together as parents.

“This woman has always been magic,” he told W Magazine in April. “Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind.”

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Throw Son Riot Rose A Marvel-ous Spider-Man-Themed 3rd Birthday Bash was originally published on bossip.com