Listen Live
Close
Politics

Trump Bank Accounts Closed Over Money-Laundering Concerns

Capital One Closed Trump Accounts Over Money-Laundering Concerns, Social Media Ponders Impeachment

The bank is asking a judge to dismiss the Trump Organization's lawsuit, arguing its anti-money-laundering team prompted the closure of roughly 300 Trump accounts.

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

Capital One Financial says it didn’t shut down the Trump Organization’s bank accounts because of politics. According to the bank, it did so because its anti-money-laundering team identified activity that warranted concern.

That’s the central argument in a new court filing responding to a lawsuit brought by the Trump Organization and Eric Trump, who claim the bank illegally closed hundreds of business accounts after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

According to The Guardian, Capital One is asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the account closures followed months of internal review and were based on standard anti-money-laundering (AML) procedures—not “woke” politics, which the Trump Organization claims.

While the bank stopped short of accusing the Trump Organization of money laundering, its filing says the evidence makes clear that the accounts were closed “for anti-money laundering (AML) reasons.”

“The closures were the result of months of analysis and a careful review by Capital One’s AML team in accordance with bank policies and regulatory guidance,” the filing states.

In March 2021, Capital One informed the Trump Organization that it would close roughly 300 accounts connected to the business. Four years later, the Trump Organization and Eric Trump sued, alleging the decision was politically motivated and that Capital One sought to distance itself from the Trump family following the Capitol riot.

The bank called those claims “misguided,” arguing they rely on “cherry-picked quotations unsupported by the full context” of documents submitted to the court. It also noted that the transaction patterns flagged by its compliance team are among the types federal regulators instruct banks to scrutinize for potential money-laundering risks.

The dispute comes as President Donald Trump has made alleged “debanking” of conservatives a major political issue during his second term. His administration has increased pressure on major financial institutions, and in August 2025 he signed an executive order prohibiting discriminatory debanking practices.

Trump has also sued JPMorgan Chase over similar allegations. During his first term, he unsuccessfully fought subpoenas seeking financial records from Capital One and Deutsche Bank as part of a congressional investigation. Around that same period, reports claimed Deutsche Bank’s anti-money-laundering specialists raised concerns about transactions tied to Trump accounts, though the bank denied those reports.

See social media’s reaction to Trump’s alleged money problems below.

Capital One Closed Trump Accounts Over Money-Laundering Concerns, Social Media Ponders Impeachment was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
3 Items
Travel  |  Shannon Dawson

Where NOT To Vacation This Summer — These Popular Destinations Have The Highest Crime Rates

Comments
20 R&B & Hip-Hop Songs About Work, Jobs & The Grind
20 Items
Music  |  Staff

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

Comments
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Kehlani and Leon Thomas Lead the R&B Grammy Wins This Year

Comments
A smiling woman with long blonde hair wearing a black top and jeans, promoting a radio station's "Mary J Song of the Day" contest.
Contests  |  majicdc

Win a Mary J. Blige Las Vegas Flyaway

Comments
18 Items
Entertainment  |  Siobhan Dixon

'You Ain't Have To Do Unc Like That!' — Usher Removes Concertgoer From Stage After She Admits, 'I Went To The Concert For Chris Brown': 14 Unhinged Social Reactions

Comments

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close