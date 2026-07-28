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Keyshia Cole Hard Launches Relationship with Philly Rapper Skrilla

Keyshia Cole has shaken the internet after her newest post on social media has fans curious of her personal relationships outside the studio.

The Atlanta born singer seemingly struck a connection with Philly rapper Skrilla.

Cole posted on instagram a picture of the two, as they pose in what seems to be in a section of a nightclub.

Cole then posted another picture of the two, in what looks like a hotel bathroom. With both figures not totally revealed, The internet made it clear who it was, as both celebrities have distinctive tattoos that reveal their identity.

Users in the comments sections believe the Philadelphia is not only the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, but the city of charisma, and confidence.

“Philly Ppl Really Got The Ability To Do Whatever We Want 😂” thtsyanni wrote.

“W for the whole city kiab😂👏👏 we got Keyshia Cole how skrilla manage to do that 😭” unreleasedmusic347 commented.

Us Philadelphia people do what we want ! The bity OSS” founderofluxe said.

Do you think this relationship will last? Let us know below!

Keyshia Cole Hard Launches Relationship with Philly Rapper Skrilla was originally published on wrnbhd2.com