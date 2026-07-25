Snoop Dogg Biopic: 10 Things We Hope The Film Includes

David Becker

When considering some of the biggest acts in pop culture who are deserving of a biopic, we can’t think of a better candidate than West Coast hip-hop icon, Snoop Dogg. Despite having a career that spans four decades and has only become more beloved globally as the years go on, it’s actually surprising that he doesn’t already have a movie made out of his illustrious life.

Thankfully, all that’s about to change following the recent announcement that Snoop will officially see his story depicted on the big screen next summer with the upcoming release of, well, Snoop.

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In exactly one year from now, the aptly-titled music biopic will be on its way to theaters courtesy of Universal Pictures. The project has been a work in progress since as far back as 2024 when Snoop joined The Voice on NBC as a celebrity coach. He impressed executives so much that in 2025 it led to a multi-year deal with NBCUniversal in partnership with Death Row Pictures; the 54-year-old mogul famously gained ownership of the Death Row imprint in 2022. In June of that year, the film was officially announced with director Craig Brewer at the helm and Outer Banks actor Jonathan Daviss cast in the titular role. Earlier this year, Snoop and Daviss both attended CinemaCon 2026 to speak at the previews presentation by Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

Read the latest updates on Snoop below, via Deadline:

“‘Snoop’ follows the rise of the artist, mogul and gangsta rap icon that we know as Snoop Dogg.

Craig Brewer (‘Song Sung Blue,’ ‘Hustle & Flow’) is set direct the project based on his rewrite of Joe Robert Cole’s original script, with Jonathan Daviss (‘Outer Banks’) set to star in the titular role.

As the first project under Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment, the film will be produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer (‘8 Mile’), Snoop Dogg and Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker, and will incorporate music from Snoop’s vast catalog.”

Honestly, we think they hit it on the nail in finding a suitable actor who looks the part.

Of course, we all know that looking like Tha Doggfather is only the first step in making sure it’s as much of a masterpiece as it possibly can be. It gives us hope seeing the talented names attached, particularly the man himself, but it will surely require a good script to cover all the bases of Snoop’s broad journey. From his many label shifts and genre switch-ups, or better yet fighting a murder case in the midst of recording a classic debut album and still managing to one day receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, let’s just say there’s a lot of ground to cover.

With Snoop scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2027, take a look below at some of the key details we hope the highly-anticipated biopic depicts about the life of Snoop Dogg:

10. How He Became “Snoop Dogg”

We’ve heard him talk about it on many occasions, but there’s just got to be a scene thrown in that shows us the birth of such an iconic moniker!