Back Booed Up? Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Spark Reconciliation Rumors At Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Residency – Page 4

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti were spotted together at Jay-Z's concert, sparking reconciliation rumors.

Simmons previously announced their split in 2025 but remained open to remarrying an ex.

The couple has not confirmed their relationship status, leaving fans to wonder if they are giving it another try.

Following Angela Simmons’ split from Yo Gotti last year, some fans are convinced that things are going down in the DMS (again) for the former couple.

Source: Valerie Terranova / Getty

Though the pair split in 2025, Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti allegedly attended Jay-Z’s concert in New York City together on Sunday, July 12. While they haven’t referenced their relationship status or even confirmed that they were at the concert together, footage from the last night of shows has fans of the former couple wondering if they have found their way back to one another.

On the third night of Jay-Z’s concerts in New York City celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, Simmons took to Instagram to share some footage from the night. The video she uploaded shows Simmons and a friend rapping along to “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem,” with Angela pointing the camera at herself.

As seen in slow-motion footage from The Shade Room, a man resembling Yo Gotti is in the background of the video, just behind Simmons’ right shoulder. It’s tough to catch in real time, but once the video is slowed down, it certainly seems like the rapper is standing right behind his former lady as she enjoys herself at the concert.

This possible reconciliation comes a little over a year after Angela announced their split. The former couple didn’t make a statement about their breakup, but Simmons told Angie Martinez on her podcast in June 2025 that they were no longer together.

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“I had to make a decision,” she said on an episode of In Real Life. “Some stuff is better left unsaid. Again, much love and respect to him, he’s doing his thing, I’m happy for him.”

Though she still didn’t address why they had called it quits, Angela did say during an appearance on Cam Newton’s Funk Fridays podcast in March that she thought the rapper may not be ready for marriage.

More recently, on an episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, host Shannon Sharpe asked Simmons if she would ever “spin the block and marry an ex.”

Without hesitation, Angela replied, “If it makes sense! I don’t put no holds on myself to say what I would and won’t do…Just thinking about my life and what I said as a younger person…I would be lying to myself if I don’t say I don’t know. She continued, “I don’t necessarily have intentions to say, ‘Look, let me go be with this person and I’m gonna marry them,’ But, you never know! It could be!”

With that openness in mind, it seems more and more likely that Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti could be giving it another shot.

Back Booed Up? Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Spark Reconciliation Rumors At Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Residency – Page 4 was originally published on bossip.com