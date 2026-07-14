National Nude Day — From Janet Jackson To Rihanna, 20 Black Celebrities Who Were Stunning Stripped Down

Source: Rollingstone, Source: ESPN, Source: Rollingstone

In history, nudity has been utilized in many ways and has long existed on a spectrum that ranges from artistic expression, to freedom, to sexuality. When used in paintings and photos, it’s usually a call to celebrate the beauty of a human body in it’s raw form. For some, it’s a way to challenge societal norms, be free from social shame, or even protest. As for sexuality, stripping away the clothes can be a way to convey intimacy or desire.

Over the years, celebrities and artists have chosen to use nudity in their work, to often make a statement or get people talking. It’s also been used as a marketing strategy in campaigns.

National Nude Day falls on July 14 and is a day to celebrate, appreciate, and accept bodies of all forms. Today, we are joining the celebration by showing some of our favorite moments when celebrities dared to be bare.

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1. Cardi B, 33

Coming in hot we’ve got Cardi B who posed nude for her single “Press” and even had some nude scenes throughout the music video.