Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: Check Your Kitchen For These Ingredients
- Fresh produce is the focus of the investigation into a Cyclospora outbreak that has sickened 175 in Ohio.
- Taco Bell temporarily removed some ingredients like lettuce and cilantro as a precaution, but has not been linked to illnesses.
- Past Cyclospora outbreaks have been connected to various raw produce items like lettuce, herbs, and berries.
An ‘explosive diarrhea’ outbreak that has sickened at least 175 people in Ohio is now making headlines nationwide as investigators work to identify the source.
Officials have not yet determined which food caused the Cyclospora outbreak, but fresh produce remains a major focus of the investigation.
Related: 15 Ways To Avoid Ohio’s ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Outbreak
Some Taco Bell locations also temporarily removed select ingredients, including lettuce, cilantro, pico de gallo and guacamole, out of an abundance of caution. The company has not been linked to any illnesses.
Here’s a look at 15 fresh ingredients that investigators are examining or that have been linked to previous Cyclospora outbreaks.
Health officials have not confirmed any of these ingredients as the source of the current Ohio outbreak. Many have been linked to previous Cyclospora outbreaks or are receiving attention as investigators work to identify the cause.
Related: Top Unhealthy Fast Food Chains Revealed by World Atlas Study
1. Romaine Lettuce
Romaine lettuce has been linked to previous Cyclospora investigations because it’s often eaten raw and can be difficult to thoroughly clean before serving.
2. Cilantro
Fresh cilantro has been identified in multiple Cyclospora outbreaks over the years. Because it’s typically served uncooked, any contamination can remain on the herb.
3. Green Onions
Green onions are another raw ingredient investigators have examined during past outbreaks. They’re commonly used in salads, tacos and other fresh dishes.
4. Bagged Salad Mixes
Pre-packaged salad blends often combine several leafy greens, making them a common focus whenever produce-related illnesses are investigated.
5. Spinach
Fresh spinach has been investigated in previous Cyclospora outbreaks. It’s frequently consumed raw in salads, wraps and smoothies.
6. Basil
Fresh basil has appeared in past Cyclospora investigations. The herb is often added to dishes without being cooked.
7. Parsley
Like other fresh herbs, parsley can be served raw as a garnish or ingredient, making it another produce item health officials have evaluated in past cases.
8. Mixed Leafy Greens
Spring mix and similar leafy green blends are commonly reviewed during foodborne illness investigations because they contain multiple raw ingredients.
9. Fresh Berries
Some Cyclospora outbreaks have been linked to fresh berries, particularly when they’re eaten without cooking.
10. Snow Peas
Snow peas have previously been connected to Cyclospora investigations. They’re often served fresh in salads or lightly cooked.
11. Sugar Snap Peas
Sugar snap peas have also appeared in past Cyclospora investigations because they’re frequently eaten raw as a snack or in salads.
12. Fresh Vegetable Trays
Vegetable trays often combine several raw produce items. While not a single ingredient, they can include foods that investigators routinely examine.
13. Pico de Gallo
Fresh pico de gallo combines raw tomatoes, onions and cilantro. Some Taco Bell locations temporarily removed it while investigators continue searching for the outbreak’s source, though the chain has not been linked to illnesses.
14. Guacamole
Guacamole contains several fresh ingredients and was also temporarily removed from some Taco Bell locations as a precaution during the investigation.
15. Fresh Herbs
Herbs such as dill, mint and oregano are typically added after cooking or served fresh, making them another category investigators consider during produce-related illness investigations.
Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: Check Your Kitchen For These Ingredients was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com