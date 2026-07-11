Nolan Wells Update: Tyler Perry, Al Sharpton, and Other Black Leaders Add Growing Support

As the investigation into the death of 18 year old Nolan Wells continues, a growing number of prominent Black leaders and entertainers are stepping forward to support his family both publicly and financially.

Source: Photo courtesy of WLOX / Nolan Xavier Wells

According to People, filmmaker Tyler Perry has offered to help cover Wells’ funeral expenses after learning about the Mississippi college football player’s death. The outlet reports that Perry reached out to the family after seeing coverage of the case, adding another high profile voice to those calling for answers surrounding Wells’ final hours.

Tyler Perry says unanswered deaths leave lasting pain

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced during a July 10 news conference that Perry is helping pay for Wells’ funeral while former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is covering the cost of the family’s independent autopsy in Washington, D.C.

People reports that a source close to Perry said the filmmaker personally contacted the Wells family after following the case.

In a statement to the publication, Perry said his decision was rooted in his own experience with unresolved family tragedies.

“As a son of the South and a person who to this day questions the death of my nephew in a Louisiana prison, and as an advocate who has been fighting for years to get answers for Marcia Williams about what happened to her son Terrance in Florida, I know what it’s like to not have the answers that loved ones so desperately need,” Perry said.

Perry continues to express his empathy.

“The agony is debilitating. It is my hope that Nolan’s parents and all who knew and loved him get to the truth of what happened in Mississippi.”

Authorities have not released Wells’ cause of death and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death after he vanished during a Fourth of July boating trip near Horn Island.

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The Family Makes Emotional First Public Appearance Alongside Rev. Al Sharpton

The Wells’ family spoke publicly for the first time since his body was recovered, appearing alongside Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton as they announced plans for an independent investigation.

According to 4WWL, Wells’ mother, Christine Wells Wonsley, described her son as a compassionate young man who “never met a stranger” and called on anyone with information to help the family understand what happened.

Crump also confirmed that Wells’ body had been transported to Washington for an independent autopsy while encouraging anyone who was on Horn Island during the Fourth of July weekend to come forward with photos, videos or other information that could assist investigators.

Mississippi NAACP joins calls for transparency

Sharpton joined Wells’ family and Crump during a July 10 news conference in Harlem, where they called for what they described as a full, transparent and urgent investigation.

In WLBT, the Mississippi NAACP released a statement after the news conference pledging to support the Wells family throughout the investigation. The organization called for the release of investigative records, witness accounts and other findings while urging anyone who may have information about Wells’ final hours to contact investigators.

In the statement shared by WLBT, the Mississippi NAACP said it would continue monitoring the case and pledged to pursue accountability until “all facts are brought to light.”

Lil Rel Howery contributes to family’s GoFundMe

Comedian Lil Rel Howery is also helping the family financially. According to TMZ, he donated $1,000 to the Wells family’s GoFundMe campaign. The site lists help covering funeral expenses, celebration of life services and other costs connected to Wells’ death.

TMZ reports that Howery said his contribution was intended to help the family continue searching for answers.

“I just want the Nolan Family to find out the truth and that’s what I’m contributing to,” Howery told the outlet. “Finding out the truth. That family and that young man deserves that.”

Growing support for the Wells family is remaining focused on one request: answers. The investigation remains ongoing, while the family’s legal team continues pursuing an independent review.

BOSSIP remains committed to keeping updates on this developing story.

Nolan Wells Update: Tyler Perry, Al Sharpton, and Other Black Leaders Add Growing Support was originally published on bossip.com