In New York City: 10 Things To Know About The Ongoing Outbreak

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Health officials are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases after 18 people were diagnosed across two Upper East Side neighborhoods in New York City. Here’s what you need to know about the outbreak, who is at risk, and what authorities are saying as the investigation continues.

1. A cluster of cases has been confirmed in Manhattan.

Health officials are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease after 18 people were diagnosed in two Upper East Side neighborhoods in New York City.

2. The outbreak is centered in Carnegie Hill and Yorkville.

According to the New York City Department of Health, cases have been identified in Carnegie Hill and Yorkville, including ZIP codes 10028, 10128, and 10075.

3. No deaths have been reported so far.

Officials said there have been no deaths linked to the outbreak as of July 5. The first two cases in the cluster were identified on July 2.

4. Officials say this is not a plumbing issue.

“This is not an issue with any building’s plumbing system. Residents in these ZIP codes can continue to drink tap water, bathe, shower, cook, and use your air conditioner at home,” the report shared July 5 noted.