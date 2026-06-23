Muni Long Reveals She Underwent Double Lung Transplant

Muni Long underwent a double lung transplant after falling critically ill during "The Boy is Mine" Tour last year.

She was diagnosed with Lupus in 2014 and was given a week to live before the transplant.

Despite initial hesitation, she got the transplant to have a better quality of life for her son.

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Muni Long is opening up about her health journey, and it turns out that it was more serious than we thought.

In an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, the “Made For Me” songstress revealed that she underwent a double lung transplant shortly after dropping out of Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour last year.

“I should have never taken that tour. But there was so much going on in my life where I had to do it,” said Long.

The singer, who was diagnosed with Lupus in 2014, remembered catching pneumonia during the tour. “I just barely made it. I was only able to do two songs,” she said.

On November 29, 2025, Long announced her departure from the tour. “As many of you know, I’ve been battling some health issues throughout The Boy Is Mine Tour. Despite doing everything I can to push through, my doctors have made it clear that it’s not safe for me to continue with the remaining dates of the tour,” she said in a social media post at the time.

“I’ll truly miss seeing you all out there, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity. Thank you to Brandy and Monica for having me and sharing the stage with me. I can’t wait to see you all again. Stronger than ever,” the singer continued.

Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Long went home for Thanksgiving and was so sick that she ended up waking up in the hospital, where doctors gave her the grim diagnosis that she only had one week to live.

“My jaw dropped. Literally. I was like, ‘That’s rude.’ But they were kind of like, ‘This is not a joke. You need to make a choice. You can either go to hospice or you can get these lungs,’” she remembered.

After some initial hesitation, Long, thankfully, got the transplant after thinking about her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Raysean Hairston.

“The ego and the vanity was just like, ‘But what about my voice? What’s going to happen?’ But then I look at my son, and I think about how much more life that I have to live. Quality of life was first. I can’t sing if I’m not here,” she said.

Six months post-op, Long says that she is doing “fabulous.”

In addition, Long also underwent vocal surgery and will have her vocal checkup in August. She explains, “My voice now is totally different. It’s actually better, should I say? But I don’t know that I can perform yet. They gave me six months to a year.”

Before her operation, Long recorded her latest single, “Richest,” which is now available on all DSPs.

We wish her all the best in her recovery!

Muni Long Reveals She Underwent Double Lung Transplant was originally published on hotspotatl.com