R&BeEeEeE Regrets! Deiondra Sanders Reflects On Love Triangle Trauma After Jacquees' EXplosive Interview, Coach Prime Enters The Chat

The chaotic co-parenting relationship between Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees has hit another high note. Months after their highly publicized split, the former couple is back trending after the R&B singer’s latest interview agitated the mother of his child, causing her to reveal that she ignored explicit warnings from her family not to pursue a relationship with the self-proclaimed king of R&BeEeEeE.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Deiondra’s social media firestorm was ignited after Jacquees linked up with popular streamer Jordyn Lucas. According to TheShadeRoom, during the live stream, the singer walked down memory lane to unpack his dating history, specifically addressing his long-running love triangles involving artists Dej Loaf and his five-year ex-girlfriend, rapper Dreezy.

Reflecting on how his relationship with Dreezy ended, Jacquees confessed that he still had feelings for her when he abruptly leaped into a new relationship with Deiondra. He noted that while he desperately wanted a son and a family, he moved entirely too fast, calling the public overlap and the end of his previous chapter “a little sloppy.”

As clips of the interview began circulating, the public admission that she was essentially a rushed replacement did not sit well with the mother of his child. As previously reported, Deiondra and Jacquees welcomed their first son together in 2024—sharing a birthday with her father, football legend Deion Sanders—but the romance crumbled shortly after.

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“I was so in love that I ignored every warning,” Deiondra tweeted. “My family tried to tell me. Even his ex tried to tell me. Matter of fact, she made a whole song about it, and I still convinced myself that what we had was real.”

Deiondra continued to vent her raw frustration, writing, “People always say I could’ve had anybody, an athlete etc and that’s true but I don’t date people based off their money. The truth is, I fell in love and was sold a dream, later to find out I was just a rebound. I just feel hurt, disappointed, and honestly, I need some time.”

Whew! As Deiondra publicly went through another round of relationship drama with her ex, her Hall of Fame father quickly clapped back for his baby girl.

Check out Deion Sanders entering the chat about the relationsip revelations after the flip!