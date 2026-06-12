Nakia Holmes Talks Turkey Leg Hut's Return, Lynn's Guily Plea & More

Turkey Leg Hut owner Nakia Holmes hosts a pop-up event to revive the popular restaurant's flavors.

Former owner Lynn Price admits to directing an employee to firebomb a nearby nightclub.

Despite legal troubles, the event aims to reconnect the community with Turkey Leg Hut's cultural legacy.

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

The flavors of Houston’s once-iconic Turkey Leg Hut are making a comeback this weekend, as Turkey Leg Hut owner Nakia Holmes prepares to host a special pop-up event giving food lovers another taste of the brand that became a cultural staple in the city.

RELATED: Ex-Turkey Leg Hut Owner Lynn Price Admits to Firebombing Bar 5015

The pop-up is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at The Quad, located at 4608 Almeda, just three blocks away from the former Turkey Leg Hut location in Houston’s Third Ward. The close proximity adds another layer of nostalgia for longtime supporters, many of whom packed out the original restaurant during its peak.

Holmes stopped by Majic 102.1 this week to discuss the event, where she addressed the latest legal developments involving former Turkey Leg Hut owner Lyndell “Lynn” Price and made it clear the show will go on.

During the interview, Holmes revealed she had just learned that Price had officially pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit arson in connection to the 2020 firebombing of Bar 5015, a nightclub and lounge located near Turkey Leg Hut. According to federal prosecutors, Price admitted under oath that he directed an employee to assemble a crew to carry out the attack, transport gasoline to the business and intentionally set it on fire. The guilty plea marks a major turn in a case that has followed Price for years and could carry serious prison time at sentencing.

The timing of the plea raised eyebrows, coming just two days before Holmes’ pop-up event, but she said it did not change her plans. Instead, Holmes emphasized that the event is about the community and the supporters who have continued to show love to the Turkey Leg Hut brand despite its long and often turbulent history.

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For years, Turkey Leg Hut was more than just a restaurant. Located in Houston’s Third Ward, it became one of the city’s most recognizable food destinations, known for its oversized stuffed turkey legs, long lines and celebrity clientele. The restaurant drew not only locals but tourists from across the country, quickly becoming a must-visit stop for anyone visiting Houston. From viral social media posts to national press coverage, Turkey Leg Hut helped turn Houston’s food scene into a bigger part of the national conversation.

But behind the popularity, the restaurant faced its share of controversy. Over the years, Turkey Leg Hut dealt with lawsuits, city violations, financial troubles and public feuds involving ownership. Those issues eventually contributed to the restaurant’s closure, ending an era for one of Houston’s most talked-about eateries. Still, for many fans, the brand never lost its cultural weight.

This weekend’s pop-up offers a temporary revival of that experience, and judging by the buzz surrounding Holmes’ appearance, there is still strong demand for what Turkey Leg Hut brought to the table. Whether it’s nostalgia, curiosity or loyalty, Houston foodies will once again have the chance to reconnect with a place that once stood at the center of the city’s food culture.

Nakia Holmes Talks Turkey Leg Hut's Return, Lynn's Guily Plea & More was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com