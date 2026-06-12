Fine AF Fridays Vol 30! Ari Fletcher Has A Bootylicious Beach Day

Ain’t no more prepping for summer, because in 10 days it will be fully upon us. But we’ve got 20 celebrities that have been keeping things warm for us with their spicy hot pictures until the season begins. Daphne Joy, who’s been the talk of the town lately, performed a little striptease for us in her selfies. Former Love Island star Cinco gave us a taste of what he’s been packing on in the gym. Ari Fletcher let her buns get a little tan in the Turks and Caicos sun. But you know we can’t give it all away. Here’s the rest of volume 30! Source: Ari Fletcher/ @therealkylesister RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Olandria Leads A Lineup So Scorching Hot It Should Come With A Warning Label, Vol. 29 1. Shenseea, 29 Source: Ari Fletcher/IG: @therealkylesister Shenseea girl….what’s all that you carrying back there? The “Shen Yeng” singer looked ethereal in her white dress and faux locs.

2. Taina Williams, 28 Taina is all the way covered and still giving sexy! We want some lessons on how to get this kind of hot photoshoot in a car!

3. Malcolm Mays, The Power franchise definitely has some fine men on set, and Malcolm Mays is one of them, honey! From the smile to his build…we are obsessed.

4. Mekai Curtis, 25 Raising Kanan star, Mekai Curtis, was looking real dapper and clean for the premiere of their final season.

5. Masika Kalysha, 41 Oooo Masika got us hypnotized with those smokey piercing eyes.

6. Drew Sidora, 41 Drew Sidora’s body is shaped like a figure eight just in time for summer. So far, she’s getting positive reviews, and rightfully so, because she looks fabulous.

7. Serayah, 30 When it comes to Serayah, there is such an elegance and sexiness about her, and it all seems so effortless.

8. Lucien Leon Laviscount, 34 Lucien Leon Laviscount is one fine a** man! Like geesh…what a face, a perfect face.

9. Chelley, 28 Chelley can do no wrong when it comes to these photoshoots. That face card STAYS activated.

10. Ari Fletcher, 30 Source: Ari Fletcher/IG:@therealkylesister From the first photo, you already know Ari Fletcher’s carousel is about to be fire. But here is your SPOILER WARNING: It’s a whole lotta cake!

11. John Gaines, 33 John Gaines ain’t even got to do much to get a like on his pictures from us. God definitely took his time with him.

12. Jeremy Meeks, 42 Jeremy Meeks is just too sexy for his own good. Thank goodness for his viral mugshot, or we would’ve never known this man existed.

13. Jorja Douglas, 24 Jorja Douglas was looking too fine in this brown leather set. We don’t know where she’s going, but we want to go with her.

14. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 54 Does The Rock even age? This man’s been able to maintain his fine status for decades at this point.

15. Rubi Rose, 28 Source: Rubi Rose/IG: @rubirose One thing about Rubi Rose…she’s got sex appeal like nobody’s business. It’s unfair how much she teases us.

16. Daphne Joy, 39 Source: Daphne Joy is keeping the temperature on high on her Instagram page after sharing a few sexy selfies this week.

17. Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr., 30 Viewer’s discretion is advised. Or at least that’s what this video should’ve said before Cinco popped up showing us his beautiful abs. We were NOT prepared.