FIFA Forces Haiti To Redesign "Political" World Cup Jerseys As Social Media Revolts

Source: Paul Kane / Getty

Haiti’s historic return to the FIFA World Cup has hit an unexpected obstacle, as FIFA has required the nation’s men’s soccer team to alter its official tournament uniforms after determining that parts of the design could violate regulations governing political imagery.

The decision comes just months after Haiti secured its first World Cup appearance in more than five decades, a milestone celebrated across the Caribbean and among its global diaspora. However, the jerseys originally created for the tournament will not appear on the sport’s biggest stage in their intended form, the Miami Herald reports.

According to Saeta, the Colombian sportswear company that manufactures Haiti’s uniforms, FIFA raised concerns during its approval process about visual elements that could be interpreted differently under the organization’s equipment regulations.

“During the review process, FIFA determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulation and ultimately requested modification to the design,” the company said in a statement shared on social media Tuesday night.

While neither FIFA nor Saeta has publicly identified the specific issue, a source familiar with the matter told the Miami Herald that the governing body objected to artwork depicting the Battle of Vertières, the war in 1803 that helped Haiti secure its independence from France. The design reportedly incorporated imagery from the historic battle alongside the Haitian flag.

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The controversy marks the second time this year that Haitian athletic uniforms have faced scrutiny from an international sports organization. In February, designer Stella Jean was forced to revise uniforms created for Haiti’s Winter Olympic delegation after the International Olympic Committee determined that artwork featuring revolutionary leader Toussaint Louverture violated rules against political messaging.

For many Haitians, the World Cup jerseys were intended not as a political statement but as a tribute to the nation’s history. Saeta said the uniforms were developed in collaboration with the Haiti Football Federation over several months and were designed to honor the people helping shape Haiti’s future.

“The final design was intended as a tribute to the men and women who contribute every day to Haiti’s future and was not intended as a political statement,” the company said.

The original jerseys, available in blue and white, debuted during Haiti’s recent warmup matches in South Florida. But when Les Grenadiers open World Cup play against Scotland on June 13 in Boston, fans will see a modified version.

The team is currently preparing for its World Cup campaign after relocating to New Jersey for final training sessions. Haiti will face Scotland, Brazil and Morocco in group-stage play as excitement continues to build around the nation’s first World Cup appearance in 52 years.

Despite the uniform controversy, demand for Haiti merchandise remains high. Supporters eager to celebrate the team’s historic achievement have rushed to purchase jerseys, creating supply challenges for Saeta and opening the door for unofficial vendors hoping to capitalize on the moment.

See social media’s reaction to FIFA’s decision below.