Qween Jean Made History, Megan Thee Stallion Repped The Hotties And Queen Latifah Delivered A Full-Circle Moment At The 2026 Tony Awards

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Qween Jean made history at the 2026 Tony Awards—and she did it in full pink glamour.

The award-winning costume designer became the first openly trans woman to win a Tony Award, taking home Best Costume Design of a Musical for Cats: The Jellicle Ball. The moment is major, signifying visibility and legacy. Qween Jean is a Broadway creative taking up space exactly where she belongs.

“This experience has been monumental,” Qween Jean said while accepting her award. “We are here for the legacy of queer people, trans people.”

She continued, “We are taking up space in ways we have to take up space. We have to shift the paradigm.”

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