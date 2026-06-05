Fine AF Fridays! Olandria Leads A Lineup So Scorching Hot It Should Come With A Warning Label, Vol. 29

Source: Instagram / @olandria Another day, another Fine AF Friday! We’ve been waiting all week long to thirst over the hottest folks to hit our timelines Monday through Thursday, and we won’t make you wait another second longer. Love Island OG’s like Olandria Carthen, Serena Page, and Chelley B. continue to keep us fed on the internet, Kerry Washington stuns in a gold dress, and Stormzy and Odeal have us ready to pack our bags for a trip across the pond. Check out Fine AF Friday’s Vol. 29 below! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Tammy Rivera Serves Spin The Block Worthy Figure-8 Bawdy Goals & 19 More Stars Who Had Us Swooning, Vol 26! 1. Olandria, 28 Olandria, it’s been nearly a year since we were introduced to this beautiful face card during Love Island’s Season 7 premiere, and for the latest installment of the show, she still ate, appearing in a few commercials throughout the Season 8 premiere.

2. Skepta, 43 Skepta is easily the finest piece of chocolate we’ve ever laid eyes on, and this photo is proof.

3. Serena Page, 26 Serena Page is yet another OG Love Islander who steals the spotlight whenever she posts a pic, and this one is no different.

4. Megan thee Stallion, 31 Megan thee Stallion may be showcasing her new swimsuit line, but all we can see is a face card that never declines, and a body that reminds us to get to the gym STAT.

5. Chance the Rapper, 33 Chance the Rapper may be promoting his upcoming Juneteenth show, but we can’t see anything besides those killer arms, and what we’d like to do with ’em.

6. Taylor Jasmine, 26 Taylor Jasmine’s singing and songwriting abilities aren’t the only thing grasping our attention these days. This bikini photo has us drooling up and down the timeline.

7. Tia Mowry, 47 Tia Mowry is serving up sultry vacation legs for days, and word on the street is that this was a baecation, so the reason for that extra vacay glow is self-explanatory.

8. Coco Jones, 28 Coco Jones never has to do much with an elite face card like this! This is that timeless beauty that people will talk about for decades.

9. JAY Z, 56 Shawn Carter, hear us out, looks good AF, rocking a new do at the Roots Picnic. We understand why Beyoncé loves her some JAY-Z.

10. Tre Hale, 32 Tre Hale is a name you’d remember with a face like this. You may know him as Darren from Nemesis on Netflix, but we had to find the full government and do some IG stalking, and we are not disappointed one bit!

11. Taylor Polidore Williams, 32 Taylor Polidore stuns in this sultry silk dress. We’ve missed her on our TV screens, but she’s keeping us fed up and down the timeline until her next role.

12. Regina Hall, 55 Regina Hall is the gift who keeps on giving! Her latest promo for the upcoming Scary Movie 6 has the internet (and us) in a tizzy!

13. Jamie Foxx, 58 Jamie Foxx continues to age like fine wine, no wonder he’s about to father another child, we wouldn’t be able to keep our hands off of him either.

14. Chelley, 28 Chelley is keeping us fed with this 2026 Miami Swim Week content, while still having us yearning for more.

15. Kerry Washington, 49 Kerry Washington dazzles in this gold dress, serving body and back goals for days!

16. Odeal, 26 and Stormzy, 32 Odeal and Stormzy are two men from across the pond who got us wanting to pack our bags and see all that Europe has to offer. Someone in the comments mentioned Fergie and said, “I understand why you made that London Bridge song now 🤭,” and we second that!

17. Masego, 32 Masego’s new haircut is doing something to us. Yes, we’re excited for the music that’s on the way, but we’re also loving this new look.

18. Miguel Harichi, 29 Miguel Harichi’s latest gym video has us wondering if Leah can fight, cause we’d be willing to go to war for it.