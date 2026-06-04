Seen On The Spooky Scene: Lizzo, The Wayans, Anthony Anderson And More Sizzle At Star-Studded 'Scary Movie' Premiere

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On June 3, a host of celebrities gathered at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles for the world premiere of Scary Movie, turning the red carpet into a star-studded celebration and a spooky good time.

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Leading the festivities were the film’s stars, writers, and producers, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans, who were joined by co-stars Anthony Anderson and Anna Faris. Several notable guests also came out to support the highly anticipated comedy-horror flick, including Lizzo, Carmen Electra, Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean, and South African model Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, to name a few.

Lizzo

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Lizzo turned heads in a stunning black dress paired with a bold red lip and blonde beachy waves. The Grammy-winning singer looked effortlessly glamorous as she posed for photos with the Wayans brothers and Laurie-Mthombeni on the red carpet.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty – JUNE 03: (2nd L-R) Shawn Wayans, Lizzo, Marlon Wayans and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni attend the World Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Scary Movie” at Paramount Theatre on June 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

While Lizzo does not appear in the film, she is featured on the soundtrack through her collaboration with Sexyy Red on the track “HOES.”

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Marlon Wayans

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty – UNE 03: Marlon Wayans and Axl July Ivory Wayans attend the World Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Scary Movie”.

Marlon Wayans also delighted fans by bringing his 3-year-old daughter, Axl July Ivory, whom he shares with ex-partner Brittany Moreland, to the premiere. The event became a touching family affair as Marlon posed for photo-ops with his siblings Shawn Wayans, Keenen Wayans, and Kim Wayans, who showed off her curves in a light purple fishtail gown during the celebration.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty – JUNE 03: (L-R) Marlon Wayans, Kim Wayans and Shawn Wayans attend the World Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Scary Movie”.

Family plays a major role both on and off-screen in the latest installment of the Scary Movie franchise. Scary Movie 6 marks the first time in nearly two decades that Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Wayans have reunited to write and produce a new chapter in the iconic horror parody series. It is their first collaboration on the franchise since Scary Movie (2000) and Scary Movie 2 (2001). The brothers are also producing the latest film alongside Rick Alvarez, while Michael Tiddes serves as director.

During a May 26 interview with GQ, Marlon reflected on the difficulty of watching subsequent Scary Movie films move forward without the Wayans’ family’s involvement after disputes with the Weinstein brothers.

Marlon claimed they “didn’t want to make” a fair “deal and they didn’t want to pay for the jokes.”

He went on to explain:

“It was like watching your child become a crackhead. It was just like, ‘But you got to let them—they got to go get that crack. They going to learn,’” he recalled. “They going to learn sooner or later but until they do, tack down the TVs. I’m still here. We going to be here when they’re ready to come home, but tack down the TV.” But we let it go. It wasn’t like when it came out, we didn’t even see the movie. Matter of fact, when I did part six, we didn’t look at part three, four, and five.”

Despite the past frustrations, the brothers ultimately chose to revisit the franchise, a decision deeply influenced by their late father, Howell Wayans, who passed away in 2023. According to Marlon, returning to work together was one of his father’s final wishes.

“My father told me before he passed, ‘You and your brothers should work together again,'” he called. “I looked at my dad on that hospital bed and I said, ‘Alright, for you…I promise.'”

The actor added:

“I think this movie is special, I think my dad saw the world needs to laugh again…and the world needs to come together in a theater, and just go and have a good time…I just hope that this helps brings back comedy.”

On the red carpet, Marlon joked that his father and mother, Elvira—who passed away in 2020—would probably “hate” the new movie, which is a good thing.

“Every time my parents hated the movie, it was a huge hit. Whenever they liked the movie, the movie bombed—the bad ones do well,” he chuckled.

More from the Scary Movie red carpet on the flip!