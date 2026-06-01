Daphne Joy Posts & Deletes Lengthy Response To Alleged Leaked Sex Tape With Diddy, 50 Cent Insists Their Son Is The Real 'Victim'

Daphne Joy claims she was recorded without consent during relationship with Diddy

Tape was allegedly sold to media outlet, who declined to publish it

Daphne asserts her body and autonomy belong to her, despite traumatic experience

Daphne Joy has spoken out for the first time after an alleged sex tape, which reportedly involves her, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and adult actor Sly Digger, surfaced online.

Source: Monica Schipper / Variety / Paras Griffin

The model posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram Story on Monday, June 1, deleting it shortly after. In her response, Daphne described the entire experience as deeply traumatic, claiming that she was recorded without her consent during her relationship with Combs.

In her lengthy statement, she didn’t drop any names as she reflected on what she referred to as an emotionally damaging chapter of her life, insisting she ignored her own boundaries in an effort to please someone she loved.

“Everybody plays the fool sometime, and I have been the biggest fool,” she began. “I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied… I wanted to fulfill all his desires.. even if that meant breaking my own boundaries.”

Joy went on to say that she has since reevaluated the relationship and now views it differently, though she still thinks their love was genuine.

“I deeply loved him.. and I believed he loved me too,” she continued. “It’s still so painful for me to process the harsh reality and truth of that relationship… I realize that it was far from love.”

Regardless of the contents, Daphne’s continued assertion is that she never consented to being filmed and later became the target of an extortion attempt.

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“The recent leak was a tape I never consented to being filmed on,” Joy wrote, alleging that an individual demanded money in exchange for keeping the footage private.

Joy claims the tape was later sold to a major media outlet, who ultimately chose not to publish the material after determining it was connected to what she described as revenge porn and an extortion scheme.

“The media outlet called me one day and said they had the tape,” she recalled. “It was the first time I ever fainted in my life.”

Joy’s statement concluded: “I am precious, I am special, I am worthy. This is the first time that I have ever felt a part of my own body and that my body belongs to me.”

This statement from Daphne comes after the video in question has gone somewhat viral, which is largely thanks to public reactions from 50 Cent. Together, the model and rapper share a son named Sire Jackson, born in September 2012.

In social media posts over the weekend, 50 referenced the controversy, saying that this must be hard for their son to watch. And, of course, he also threw some shots Diddy’s way.

“She’s not a victim, SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it’s fine,” 50 wrote. “Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no penis. LOL”

According to reports, the video is around 40 minutes long. Over the weekend, the explicit video was widely shared on social media, reportedly portraying Combs watching as Joy had intercourse with adult film star, Sly Digger.

Daphne Joy Posts & Deletes Lengthy Response To Alleged Leaked Sex Tape With Diddy, 50 Cent Insists Their Son Is The Real 'Victim' was originally published on bossip.com