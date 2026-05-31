Jade Cargill Gives Career-Best Fight At WWE Clash In Italy 2026
'Black Queen!' — Jade Cargill Wants Revenge, Delivering Career-Best Performance At WWE Clash In Italy 2026: See Fans' Reactions
Leading up to the WWE Women’s Title Match: WWE Clash in Italy 2026, Jade Cargill had one goal in mind regarding her highly anticipated rematch with Rhea Ripley—revenge!
“I mean, this is about revenge. She came on to SmackDown thinking that she can run our show,” revealed the 33-year-old American professional wrestler on ESPN’s morning sports talk show Get Up ahead of the big fight on Sunday (May 31). “Who are you? You’re someone on Raw. I didn’t appreciate that she came in full speed. And the fact that our locker room could let her just skip the line was just an embarrassment.”
Determined to get payback for Ripley’s abrupt takeover of WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown, Cargill faced off against the defending WWE Women’s Championship holder in the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, which has a maximum capacity of 16,600 people, in hopes of taking home the belt.
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The two duked it out in the ring in front of a sold-out stadium of wildly enthusiastic spectators, with one person commenting on YouTube, “Man the crowd tonight was amazing.”
Both juggernauts went blow for blow in an edge-of-your-seat scrap with Cargill appearing to be on the verge of victory several times.
“Credit to Cargill, who, clearly did her homework,” remarked one of the fight’s commentators, adding, “She’s had multiple counters ready for just about everything Rhea has attempted tonight.”
But unfortunately, with the “help” (insert bombastic side eye) of fellow fighter Charlotte Flair, Ripley secured the win, once again taking home the blinged-out belt.
Despite Cargill’s devastating loss, the Florida native gave a valiant effort and earned the respect of both fans and naysayers, with many applauding her impressive performance and noting her growth since debuting at the 2024 Royal Rumble.
“Jade cargill has improved alot in the ring big props to her,” wrote one YouTube user.
With another asking, “So can Jade finally get her flowers? Because this match [applause emojis].”
On Cargill’s Instagram page, Fans gave her more than just flowers, showering her with bouquets worth of praise. Many even argued that she should have won, with some hinting at racism for her loss.
“Jade should have won [shrug emoji],” wrote Bello D.
“Lmao yall love hating on JADE …. This why I’d never ever not CHEER her on @jadecargill keep goin BLACK QUEEN [fire emojis]!,” commented VelleOAnthony. “It’s your time.”
Anthony De La Rosa simply wrote, “What a match…best of @jadecargill career!!!”
Check out highlights from the match below to decide for yourself and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
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'Black Queen!' — Jade Cargill Wants Revenge, Delivering Career-Best Performance At WWE Clash In Italy 2026: See Fans' Reactions was originally published on madamenoire.com