Druski Roasts Black British Actors in Viral Skit — and Damson Idris Loved It

Comedian Druski isn’t just known for the hilarity of his skits, he’s equally admired for the accuracy of his storytelling. In his most recent skit, Druski poked fun at Black British actors for their ability to accurately portray Black American stories.

In the piece, Druski plays a fictional British actor named Sampson DuBois who speaks with a heavy British accent until the cameras are rolling and then he has the uncanny ability to nail the dialect of an enslaved Black man in the United States in a fictional film titled, Release the Shackles.

“When a director asks him for “more American slave,” DuBois reveals that he’ll focus on the dialogue and ‘back-and-forth banter.’”

The comments section on the now viral skit found celebrities like Lil Baby, Nick Cannon, and G Herbo all laughing. But one actor, who could have been offended, also found the humor in the bit.

British actor Damson Idris, who brilliantly played California drug king pin Franklin Saint in Snowfall, laughed at it all.

Idris wrote to the comedian, “you ain’t sh-t,” followed by several laughing emojis, acknowledging that the sketch was hilarious even if it did poke fun at himself and other actors like Idris Elba.

In an skit DuBois does an interview with Extra, where he calls his portrayal of the slave, “cheeky” and “a little bit out of my comfort zone.”

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“During the filming of this role and this character, I felt oppressed, like an American slave,” he continued. “Like, a lot of struggle. I studied the art.”

DuBois later plays a gang member in the fictional movie Concrete Jungle — Volume 2, in which his character is cussing and fussing about a play that appears to have gone wrong. At one point his character yells, “We not family, ni–a!” As soon as the white director yells, “Cut. That’s the one.” DuBois goes right back to his British accent to call the take “stunning.”

To end the sketch, DuBois is getting into a car when gets asked by TMZ if he believes his British accent “helps him get all the roles” and if he thinks “he’s better than them,” to which he responds, “Better than who, bruv? Black people? Stop it!”

See social media’s reaction to the skit below.