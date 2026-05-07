Mike Vrabel & A Pregnant Dianna Russini Allegedly Rented Private Boat, Social Media Goes Overboard

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The alleged Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini affair continues to dig each of the married parties an even deeper hole as more hangouts come to light.

The latest uncovering, courtesy of TMZ, alleges that the two rented a boat together in June 2021 while he was head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Making the situation even stickier, she was pregnant as it was just two months before her son was born.

Sources provided photos of the release forms that must be signed by everyone onboard, and both Russini’s and Vrabel’s names are clearly visible.

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The two reportedly booked the boat in Putnam County, Tennessee, in the summer of 2021 and were the only ones on board during the two- to three-hour ride.

According to the source, the two didn’t show any PDA to their knowledge, but both “appeared cautious about photos being taken.”

In fact, Russini, “declined to pose at all with the staff … Vrabel agreed to snap one pic, but asked that no images be publicly posted.”

Later that summer, Russini gave birth to the first of her two sons with Kevin Goldschmidt, whom she married in 2020. The kid’s name is Mike, which added another layer to the already-brewing social media firestorm.

TMZ has uncovered video of the two heading towards the boat, with him trailing behind a pregnant Russini on the dock.

The boat discovery comes just a few days after Inside The NBA, ironically, featured Vrabel and Russini on a Titanic-style boat during its “Gone Fishin” segment, showing all the players whose seasons were cut short.

As more information comes to light about Vrabel and Russini’s intermingling, it suggests they’ve been seeing each other for a few years. Alleged evidence shows that one of their earliest meetups was an intimate bar chat—while kissing—in New York, in March 2020. Other uncovered photos showed them at a casino in 2024.

But their cover was blown a few weeks ago after grainy photos showed them with interlocking fingers at a luxury Arizona getaway.

Russini has since resigned from her post at The Athletic, denying the affair, while Vrabel went to expedited therapy and is trying to put the situation behind him.

But the leaks aren’t letting him, and social media isn’t helping. Catch up on the alleged affair’s timeline here and see the reactions below.