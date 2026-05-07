Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles Announces Early Resignation

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Charlotte, North Carolina, residents woke up to a shock on Thursday after Mayor Vi Lyles announced she would be resigning at the end of June.

According to the New York Times, Lyles is the second-longest serving mayor in Charlotte’s history, having served since 2017. Making her resignation more of a surprise is that she won her reelection campaign only six months ago. “Serving as Charlotte’s mayor has been the honor of my life,” Lyles said. “I am proud of our record navigating various challenges, strengthening our economy, investing in our neighborhoods, and building a foundation for Charlotte’s continued success during a time of rapid growth.”

Lyles didn’t give a detailed explanation for her resignation, saying only in a statement that she wants to spend more time with her family.

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“As in all things politics, I am sure there will be speculation as to why I am making this decision now,” Lyles said. “Simply put, I am going to spend time with my grandchildren. Like many of us, I have missed some moments with them and intend not to miss anymore!”

According to WCNC, Lyles has served in Charlotte’s city government in some capacity for the past 30 years. She served two terms on City Council and was Mayor Pro Tem from 2015 to 2017 before ultimately becoming mayor. Her various roles within Charlotte’s city government include budget analyst, budget director, and assistant city manager for the city.

“I am very proud of my record as mayor, but I also firmly believe that true leadership includes knowing when it is time to let the next generation of leaders take over,” Lyles added in her statement. “By leaving early, the voters will have more time to learn about their candidates.”

Lyles declined to endorse a candidate to replace her in her resignation letter. In the short-term, the Charlotte City Council will select an interim mayor before an election is held to finish Lyles’ term. After Lyles announced her resignation, there was an outpouring of support from officials across Charlotte and North Carolina at large.

Harvey Gantt, Charlotte’s first Black mayor, celebrated Lyles’ work in expanding public transportation in the city. “When it comes to transportation and the future of transportation in Charlotte, she certainly takes credit for initiating and getting through the General Assembly the right for Charlotte to add a penny to the sales tax,” Gantt said.

“While we had many a battle over the years, I always had love for Mayor Vi Lyles, and I wish her nothing but the best as she transitions out of this role,” Former Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Scott Bokhari said in a statement.

Pat McCrory, a Republican who was the longest-serving mayor of Charlotte and eventually served as North Carolina’s governor, released a statement praising Lyles for representing “our city with incredible maturity, professionalism and dignity at a time when those attributes were so critical from our city leadership.”

It’s clear there is a lot of love and respect for the work Lyles did in Charlotte, regardless of political party. While the resignation is definitely surprising, shoutout to her for going out on her own terms. She dedicated most of her professional life to the city of Charlotte; here’s hoping she can enjoy some much-deserved time with her family.

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Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles Announces Early Resignation was originally published on newsone.com