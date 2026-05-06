10 Songs We’d Love to See T.I. Perform on the One Voyage Cruise

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When it comes to hip-hop royalty, there are a few names that you absolutely cannot leave off the list, and one of those is T.I. Discovered through Atlanta’s underground hip hop scene in the late 90s, he exploded in the mainstream industry being featured on Bone Crusher’s hit single “Never Scared” in 2003. Now with a career spanning over 20 years, T.I. has established himself as a true legend in the music industry and a favorite among fans worldwide.

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see T.I. in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

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Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com

Here are 10 songs we’d love to T.I. perform on the 2026 One Voyage Cruise