CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Cinco De Mayo Drinks Roundup

Cinco de Mayo (May 5) is here, and per usual, many bars and those in the United States use this day to celebrate Mexican heritage, cuisine, and, of course, agave-based spirits. For this year’s roundup, SPIRIT.ED is highlighting several cocktails for the Mexican holiday, including a booze-free option.

I’ll keep it level with you, SPIRIT.ED readers. I almost didn’t make this roundup for various reasons. Chief among them is the fact that Americans should really learn the real history of Cinco de Mayo and realize it’s something that’s not even widely celebrated in Mexico. Further, I’ve been to Cinco de Mayo gatherings in the States over the years, replete with all kinds of stereotypes against Mexican people.

A little history about Cinco de Mayo (written by D.L. Chandler):

Since the 1800s, the day has somewhat focused on celebrating the connection between Mexican and American culture. In some cities, parties, musical performances, parades, and food will be the centerpiece. A fair point of criticism of the day is that people not of Mexican descent are putting on outfits connected to the country’s culture, yet enforcing offensive stereotypes. Beyond Puebla, the holiday isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico.

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The true root of Cinco de Mayo celebrates the victory of the Mexican military against French invaders at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza led his troops against the relatively advanced French forces, boosting their morale. Military leaders and forces in the United States came to the aid of Mexico, causing the French to vacate their occupation in 1867.

However, our Mexican brothers and sisters do like a good drink, and you can go out and enjoy one without wearing a dollar store sombrero or donning a mustache, so that’s what I’m concentrating on.

Because I’ve been having some long weekends due to the gig, I’m going to take it easy, hence why I also included a mocktail in this roundup for those of us looking to celebrate still, but without the buzz.

Unlike past roundups, I have other spirit bases beyond mezcal and tequila in this roundup, but all with a little flair that matches the vibe of the day. Hopefully, you’ll find something in our roundup that appeals to you.

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Photo: Getty